(Editor’s note: On Tuesday, March 17, officials at MRH&C released the following information.)

As your local healthcare provider, Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics (MRH&C) would like to provide you with an update on our current preparedness efforts related to the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Last week, MRH&C activated a portion of our incident command system and are doing daily huddles to update our current practices and communicate information as quickly as possible. Our staff is continuously monitoring the situation and taking action appropriately.

While there are a number of specific changes that are taking place within each department, there are some steps we are taking organization-wide as a matter of precaution.

First, as you enter our facility, you will notice that we now have a barricade where patients will be screened by one of our staff members prior to entering the facility. We have adjusted our facility hours to accommodate this screening process. All visitors who wish to enter our facility after hours will need to enter through the ER door where they go through the same screening process.

We are also taking precautions by creating a separate waiting room, away from patients who are sick, for wellness visits such as annual exams, well child checkups, mammograms, and routine lab work.

We have increased our hospital visitor restrictions and have also stopped all nonessential visitations at Prairie Sunset Village out of an abundance of caution for our residents and their well-being. These actions and future actions are done with a focus on the safety of our patients and staff.

Please keep in mind that changes may occur frequently as we receive more information. At MRH&C, we are committed to maintaining constant vigilance over the situation and communicating in a timely manner with our staff and community. These updates can be found on our website at www.mobridgehospital.org or through our Facebook page.

We encourage you to stay current on information through reputable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov) and the South Dakota Department of Health (doh.sd.gov) websites. We would also encourage you to take action to prevention the spread of COVID-19. Taking measures such as avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when you are sick, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, washing your hands frequently or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, avoiding contact with your eyes, nose or mouth, and practicing other good health habits will help to contain the spread of this virus.

At MRH&C, we care about the patients we serve and want you to know that we are working hard to enact preventive measures and provide quality care. Just like we always say, “It’s about life, it’s about you!”