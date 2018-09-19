Multi-agency unit arrests seven on drug charges

A joint force made up of officers from across the area conducted an operation in Mobridge, Thursday, Sept. 13, that netted nine felony drug violators, as well as 16 misdemeanor drug charges.

According to Walworth County Sheriff Josh Boll, local law enforcement participated in a criminal enforcement operation in Walworth County and the City of Mobridge. The operation was conducted by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and Mobridge Police Department with the assistance of the newly formed Multi-Jurisdiction Criminal Enforcement Team. The team consists of law enforcement officers from the sheriffs’ offices in Walworth, Corson, Dewey, Ziebach, McPherson and Campbell counties as well as the Mobridge Police Department and the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force.

During Thursday’s operation, which lasted from noon to 8 p.m., law enforcement conducted a total of 30 traffic stops and issued two speeding citations, 17 speeding warnings, five hazardous moving/equipment citations and 21 hazardous/equipment moving warnings. In addition, a total of seven individuals were taken into custody charged with a total of 16 misdemeanor drug violations, nine felony drug violations and one DUI.

Arrested during the operation were:

• Artie Whirl Wind Horse, 42, Mobridge, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, ingesting a controlled substance and ingesting an intoxicant other than alcohol.

• Bradley Scott Lindquist, 49, Aberdeen, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, ingesting a controlled substance and ingesting an intoxicant other than alcohol.

• Shaun Christopher Grube, 37, Aberdeen, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and ingesting a controlled substance.

• John Matthew Roach, 49, Aberdeen, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, ingesting a controlled substance and ingesting an intoxicant other than alcohol.

• Paul Eugene Hildebrant, 51, Selby, was charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and ingesting an intoxicant other than alcohol.

• Shannon Dale Zephier, 33, Fort Yates, was charged with DUI-second offense.

• Caitlin Patricia Wilkie, 19, Rosebud, was charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This is the team’s second operation since forming earlier this year with the first operation being conducted in Campbell and McPherson County.

According to Boll, including the most recent operation, the team has conducted a total of 52 traffic stops, issued two speeding tickets, 26 speeding warnings, six hazardous moving/equipment citations, 41 hazardous moving/equipment warnings, 24 misdemeanor drug violations, nine felony drug violations and one felony weapons violation.

The team was formed out of necessity after realizing that the instances of drug use and distribution, and the violent and property crimes associated with the use of drugs, have drastically increased over the past couple years, according to Boll.

“The team allows small agencies, who normally have limited resources, to help each other out with addressing the drug issues which spread across a large geographic area, not just individual counties or cities,” he said. “For instance, a recent arrest in Dewey County led to a Search Warrant in McPherson County and another arrest in Corson County involved several people in Walworth County. It is great that we can have such great success when combining agencies and strike with a greater force on drug issues.”

The mission of the team is to conduct high-intensity traffic enforcement with the goal of making our roads safer while proactively pursuing, detecting and apprehending those participating in criminal activity.

