Mural Project Completed

Rachel Goldsmith (left) and Calico Ducheneaux recently completed a mural in the children’s section of the A.H Brown Library in Mobridge. The mural was designed by library staff and was a project in waiting until Rachel and Calico (as part of the National Honor Society) asked if there was a project they could do for the library. They worked after school and some Saturday mornings around their busy schedules. The mural was completed just in time for National Library Week celebrated April 7 through 13.