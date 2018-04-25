Music was an important part of Dick Lillestol’s life

Funeral services for Richard “Dick” Lillestol, 88, of Mobridge were held on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge.

Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Dick passed away Friday, April 20, 2018 at the Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Richard Arthur Lillestol was born April 5, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Vicklund and Jewell (Baxter) Lillestol. He was the second of four children. Upon graduating from Washburn High School in Washburn, N.D., in 1948, he joined the Marine Air Corps reserve when he was only 17 years old. He worked on the Garrison Dam driving earth scrapers. Because he was only 17, he had to live in the barracks. He had to drive at night so people could not tell he was a minor.

In 1949, he joined the Air Force. His career started as an Air Traffic Controller, but he held other positions during his enlistment. He served time in the Korean War as well before he left the service in 1951.

He married the love of his life, Vi, on Oct. 23, 1954. In 1958 Dick was offered a job at the Hettinger Candy Company, so they moved to Hettinger, N.D. In 1959 Dick and Vi decided to strike out on their own and started the Mobridge Candy Company. They moved to Mobridge on Jan. 5, 1959. After he retired from the candy business, he went to work for Harold Sharp Pioneer Corn. He was responsible for delivering corn and working on weigh wagons.

Music was always a very important part of Dick’s life. He served on several organizations and committees and was active in the church over the years. A few highlights include 50-year Shriners, a 50-year Mason, 50-plus years as a Chamber member and President of the New Hope Cancer Foundation. Golf, bowling, fishing, and hunting were a few of his favorite hobbies.

Dick is survived by his wife of 63 year, Vi of Mobridge; their children, Cindy (Tom) Dafnis of Mobridge, Rondi (Don) Aberle of Promise, and Jason (Kristin) Lillestol of Brandon; grandchildren, Michael (Katelynn) Aberle of Mobridge, Katie Dafnis of Mobridge, Jaymie Lillestol of Brandon, Jennifer (William) Wiedmer of Timber Lake; Ethan Aberle of Timber Lake; and Drew Lillestol of Brandon; great-grandchildren, Ashton and Makia Aberle of Mobridge, Remi, Cora Jo and Wilson Henry Wiedmer of Timber Lake; also, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Kenneth; and one sister, Audrey Lindahl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Yelduz Shriners transportation fund or New Hope Cancer Foundation.