Mustangs top Tigers with furious rally

The 162nd meeting between Mobridge-Pollock and McLaughlin was one for the ages as the Mustangs overcame an 18-point deficit with 5:15 left to upend the Tigers 61-60 in McLaughlin on Tuesday.

“That was a wild one,” said coach TJ Knudson. “We worked hard to get that lead. We did a lot of things right in the third quarter, but not in the fourth quarter.”

The Tigers led 51-39 in the fourth quarter when Caden Halsey, Bryston Goehring and Braxton Albers all scored to give the Tigers a 57-29 lead at the 5:15 mark. That’s when the Mustangs, and namely Lex Farrell, simply went off. Farrell hit four straight three pointers as part of a 17-3 run that cut the Tiger lead to 60-56 with 45 seconds left. Following a Mobridge-Pollock missed free throw, Michael Taken Alive scored to cut the Tiger lead to two. The Tigers missed from the free throw line again with 18 seconds left, giving Farrell one more opportunity. He took advantage by hitting a driving shot in which he was fouled. The ensuing free throw gave the Mustangs a come-from-behind, one-point win.

Knudson said Farrell was hitting shots from all over the gym.

“He was way out there,” said Knudson, “but, he made the shots and they won the game.”

After most of the first half was nip-and-tuck, the Tigers finished the second quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 30-24 halftime lead. Halsey started the run with a three-pointer. Bryston Goehring and Reese Cerney finished it with baskets off steals.

Bryston Goehring started the second half with a three and Trace and Reese Cerney scored on offensive putbacks, making the Tiger run 16-0 and giving them a 37-24 lead. The Tigers held a 14-point, 49-35 lead after three quarters.

Farrell used his 17-point fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on a 36-point game. Elias Sims was the only other Mustang to reach double figures. He scored 10 points.

Braxton Albers hit a pair of threes and six of seven free throws to lead the Tigers with 16 points. Reese Cerney scored 11, Bryston Goehring scored nine and Trace Cerney scored seven.

Knudson said the team is going to have to put the loss behind them in a hurry as they have to get their heads on straight to play Crow Creek in Stephan on Thursday.

“Like McLaughlin they know their home court,” said Knudson. “It’s going to be a long day. We have to sit through four games before ours.”

Potter County

The Tigers started well at home on Friday, but did not finish well and dropped at 64-56 game to Potter County at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium.

“It was tough,” said Knudson. “After watching the last two games back, my list of things we did poorly was about seven deep. But these kids keep fighting.”

The Tigers looked good for about 12 minutes and led the Battlers 25-20 midway through the second quarter. The next four minutes did not work out so well as the Battlers finished the half on a 15-6 run to take a 35-31 lead to the intermission.

The third quarter stayed tight until the waning seconds when Battler Cooper Logan launched a long three-pointer that beat the buzzer and gave the visitors a 49-42 lead.

The teams traded points for a while in the fourth quarter. The Tigers cut the Battler lead to 56-51 with two minutes left, but the Battlers reeled off three straight baskets to put the game away.

Noah Feyereisen scored 13 points, while Reese Cerney and Braxton Albers scored 11 points each to lead the Tiger offense. Cerney led rebounding with eight caroms, while Feyereisen added six boards and three steals.

Dawson Simon led the Battlers with a game-high 17 points and nine rebounds, including back-to-back hoops that broke the game open in the fourth quarter. Kolten Kirby hit four threes for 12 points. Cole Nafziger added eight points and seven boards.

Miller

The Tigers used a fierce defense to force 27 turnovers in their 58-49 win over Miller in Miller on Thursday.

The win gave the Tigers an early 1-0 record in the Big Dakota Conference.

Knudson said the defense played a big part in the win, especially considering the Tigers shot just 30 percent from the field in the game.

“That was a major factor,” said Knudson. “It was a valuable experience, winning a ball game on the road when the ball is not bouncing your way.”

The Tiger defense and lack of offense were both evident in the early going. The Tigers forced 11 Miller turnovers in the first quarter, but led just 12-6 after one quarter.

Miller chipped away at the lead in the second quarter but the Tigers held a 22-19 lead at the intermission.

Miller opened the second half on a 12-6 run to take a 31-30 lead, but the Tigers answered with threes by Caden Halsey and Braden Goehring. Bryston Goehring scored the quarter’s last three points to restore the Tigers’ three-point lead at 39-36.

Miller came back again on the back of Karst Hunter who scored two straight baskets to give the home team a 43-42 lead early in the fourth quarter.

This time the Tigers answered in a big way with a 10-2 run. Noah Feyereisen started the run with a basket. Bryston Goehring simply took over for four points, stealing the ball twice in a row for layups and a 48-43 Tiger lead. After Hunter scored, Braxton Albers hit two free throws and Reese Cerney hit a driving bucket to lift the lead to 52-45 with two minutes to play. Albers and Braden Goehring combined for six more free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.

Braden Goehring hit four three-pointers and led the Tigers with 15 points. Bryston Goehring finished with 13 points, seven steals and seven rebounds. Reese Cerney scored six points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Feyereisen hit two clutch three-pointers, while scoring eight points and grabbing seven boards.

“Some of our older players stepped up,” Knudson. “This is the type of win that will make us a better ball club.”

Hunter was a one-man gang for Miller. The 6-foot-4 center dominated inside with a 32-point, 12-rebound double-double. Tyler Schumacher followed with eight points.

Road games

The Tigers travel south to Stephan to take on Crow Creek on Thursday and then head north on Monday to challenge Standing Rock in Fort Yates, N.D. Both teams have gotten the better of the Tigers in recent years.

The Tigers and Chieftains are meeting for the 20th time in Stephan on Thursday. The Chieftains are one a three-game winning streak in the series and hold a one-game 10-9 edge on the Tigers after winning an 83-48 game in Mobridge last year. The Chieftains have struggled in the early going this year with a 2-5 record.

When the Tigers and Warriors get together in Fort Yates on Monday it will be the 36th meeting between the two clubs. The Tigers are 19-16 all-time in the series, but the Warriors are on a four-game winning streak, including an 83-68 win in Mobridge last winter. Standing Rock is 4-2 so far this season.

Mobridge-Pollock (4-6) 14 30 49 60

McLaughlin (3-7) 16 24 35 61

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 4 2-4 11, Noah Feyereisen 1 2-4 4, Braxton Albers 4 6-7 16, Trace Cerney 2 3-4 7, Bryston Goehring 4 0-0 9, Braden Goehring 2 0-0 6, Caden Halsey 2 0-0 5, Kregen Norder 1 0-0 2, Totals 20 13-19 60.

McLaughlin: Lex Farrell 12 6-7 36, Israel Defender 1 0-0 3, Jonah Taken Alive 2 0-2 4, Alex One Horn 1 1-2 4, Michael Taken Alive 2 1-2 4, Elias Sims 4 2-3 10, Totals 22 10-16 61.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 7 (Albers 2, Braden Goehring 2, R. Cerney, Bryston Goehring, Halsey); McLaughlin 8 (Farrell 6, Defender, One Horn). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 23; McLaughlin 24. Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 14; McLaughlin 18. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 12; McLaughlin 16.

Potter County (4-2) 13 35 49 64

Mobridge-Pollock (4-5) 18 31 42 56

Potter County: Cole Nafziger 3 1-2 8, Calen Decker 1 0-0 3, Kolten Kirby 4 0-0 12, Shad Sharp 2 4-5 8, Dawson Simon 8 1-3 17, Grant Luikens 2 4-8 8, Dylan Drew 2 0-0 4, Cooper Logan 1 1-2 4, Totals 23 11-20 64.

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 3 4-5 11, Noah Feyereisen 5 1-3 13, Braxton Albers 4 0-0 11, Trace Cerney 0 0-0 0, Bryston Goehring 1 2-2 4, Braden Goehring 3 0-1 7, Gavin Reinert 0 2-2 2, Caden Halsey 3 0-1 6, Kregen Norder 1 0-0 2, Totals 20 9-14 56.

3-point field goals: Potter County 7 (Kirby 4, Nafziger, Decker, Logan); Mobridge-Pollock 7 (Albers 3, Feyereisen 2, R. Cerney, Braden Goehring). Rebounds: Potter County 27 (Simon 9, Nafziger 7); Mobridge-Pollock 24 (R. Cerney 8, Feyereisen 6). Steals: Potter County 7 (Luikens 4); Mobridge-Pollock 8 (Feyereisen 3, Albers 2). Fouls: Potter County 17; Mobridge-Pollock 17. Turnovers: Potter County 17; Mobridge-Pollock 17.

Mobridge-Pollock (4-4) 12 22 39 58

Miller (2-4) 6 19 36 49

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 3 0-3 6, Noah Feyereisen 3 0-2 8, Braxton Albers 0 6-9 6, Trace Cerney 2 0-0 4, Bryston Goehring 5 3-4 13, Braden Goehring 4 3-5 15, Kregen Norder 1 1-2 3, Caden Halsey 1 0-0 3, Totals 19 13-25 58.

Miller: Hunter Sporrer 0 0-0 0, Karst Hunter 14 4-10 32, Eli Jones 1 1-2 3, Joey Simpson 0 0-0 0, Garrett Knox 2 0-1 4, Spencer Fernholz 1 0-0 2, Tyler Schumacher 3 0-0 8, Totals 21 5-13 49.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 7 (Braden Goehring 4, Feyereisen 2, Halsey); Miller 2 (Schumacher 2). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 33 (R. Cerney 9, Feyereisen 7, Bryston Goehring 7); Miller 25 (Hunter 12). Steals: Mobridge-Pollock 24 (Bryston Goehring 7, R. Cerney 5, Albers 4); Miller 3. Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 15; Miller 19 (Jones out). Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 9; Miller 27.