Myrtis handled MS with dignity and grace

Funeral services for Myrtis Vojta, 63, of Herreid, were held on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Peace Lutheran Church in Herreid.

Burial was in Norway Lutheran Church Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Myrtis passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Linton Hospital in Linton, N.D.

Myrtis was born on July 1, 1955, in Aberdeen, to Richard and Eileen (Johnson) Gienger. She grew up in the Frederick and Leola area until her family moved to Herreid in 1963. She was a graduate of Herreid High School in 1973. It was in high school where Myrtis became high school sweethearts with Mark Vojta. They were married on June 8, 1974, and made their home in Herreid. Myrtis was a waitress at the Herreid Café before beginning employment at the Campbell County Bank. She was a staple, friendly face at the bank for 30 years before her health forced her to retire.

Myrtis was diagnosed with MS in 1996 but had been dealing with symptoms since 1992. It’s a disease Myrtis fought for over 20 years with dignity and grace, never complaining about her illness. She had her friendly companion along the way also, her dog, Morgan.

Myrtis enjoyed reading, cooking, baking and crocheting. She especially loved her children and attending all their school activities during their school years.

Myrtis is survived by her husband, Mark, of Herreid; her children, Anthony (Tara) Vojta of Milbank, Stefanie (Daniel Waugh) Vojta of Ramsey, Minn., and Michael (Samantha Springer) Vojta of Mound City; grandchildren, Evan and Savannah; brother, Douglas (Catherine) Gienger of Nunnelly, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.