Nancy Heisler, 71, passed away on Feb. 23, 2019, in Friday Harbor, Wash.

Nancy was born in Mobridge on June 4, 1947.

She is survived by her son, Patrick Mott, and two grandchildren, Dana and Hanah Mott.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Erna Heisler (Steiger) and father, Andres Heisler.

Memorial services for both Erna and Nancy will be performed at Herreid Baptist Church on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11 a.m.