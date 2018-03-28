Nearly 60 on track and field team

With nearly 60 members on this year’s team, first-year track coach Cody Stotz has plenty of toys to tinker with this spring. The problem is getting to see what they can do as the weather has not allowed for much all-out practice on the track. When the Tigers and Lady Tigers practice at Tiger Stadium today (Wednesday) it will be just the third time the team has worked out on the track.

Stotz said the shot put and jumping areas are still quagmires and that won’t change until the weather warms.

There are 39 young men out for the Tiger track team. They will be led by seniors Carson Keller, Nathan Bauer and Dakota Weleba. Keller took eighth in state in the discus last spring and will be looking for his third straight medal at state. Bauer finished 10th in the 100-meter dash last year. Weleba enters the year as the defending region champion in both hurdle races.

The Tigers have two sophomores who competed at state last year. Reese Cerney and Caden Halsey ran on the medley relay team and the region champion 4×200-meter team with Bauer.

The rest of the team is: seniors, Dakota Farias, Garrett Honeycutt, Dakota Nickels, Logan Vojta and Jordan Zahn; juniors, Braxton Albers, Jonas Bratholmen, Joost De Bruijn, Noah Feyereisen, Tucson Freeman, Noah Fried and Tom Zott; sophomores, Tyler Blankartz, Tucker Holzer, James Jones, Jon Keller, Josh Norder, Kregen Norder, Kyler Pearman, Keene Schlomer, Jacob Steiger and Memphis Yellow; and freshmen, Michael Borah, Trace Cerney, Cayden Eisemann, Hudson Filler, Braden Goehring, Bryston Goehring, Gabe Jerome, Lyric Medicine, Chaseten Myers, Gavin Reinert, Zane Reinert and Blaise Thompson.

The Lady Tigers do not have the depth with 18 girls out, but do have a half dozen runners who competed at state last year.

Sophomore Abby Keller and freshman Emily Wientjes competed in open races. Keller raced in the 300 and Wientjes in the 100.

The Lady Tigers took four relay teams to state last year. Nearly every runner returns. Wientjes ran with sophomore Myia Feist, freshman Megan Zahn and eighth-grader Landyn Henderson in the 4×100. Feist, Henderson and Wientjes ran with sophomore Tish Mousseau in the 4×200. Keller, Henderson and Mousseau ran on the 4×400 team, while Feist, Mousseau and Keller were on the medley team.

Henderson added a fourth event in her grade seven year, competing in the high jump.

Joining the girls are: seniors, Alex Steiger and Jestice Talley; juniors, Hayley Borah, Amy Kulm and Ella Richling; sophomores, Jane Fulkerson, Emily Killsback, Tailyn Marrow Bone and Kendra Wanner; and freshmen Liberty Schaefbauer, Brookelynn Vogel and Victoria Vogel.

Early Bird

If the weather cooperates, the Mobridge-Pollock track and field team will open its season one week from tomorrow with the Early Bird meet at Tiger Stadium.

That is a big if as of right now. Temperatures next Thursday are expected to be in the low 30s with a pretty good chance of snow in the air. Plus there is cool weather with chances of snow nearly every day all next week.

Teams expected to compete against the Tigers in the annual season-opener are Herreid/Selby Area, Eureka/Bowdle, Timber Lake, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, McIntosh, Dupree, Sully Buttes, Lemmon, Ipswich, Standing Rock and the Aberdeen Central JV.

The annual Mobridge-Pollock Rotary Relays are schedules for Friday, April 13. Tiger Stadium will host a third track meet this year when the Tigers host the Central South Dakota Conference Track Meet on Saturday, May 12.