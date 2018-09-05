New attractions are set for Beef ‘N Fun

Parading pets, airboat rides, a dunk tank and classic vehicles will all have a role in the 41st annual Beef ‘N Fun Weekend held in Mobridge Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 9.

The annual thank you to the community sponsored by Mobridge merchants will feature favorite events and several new events.

This year there will be a dunk tank fundraiser for the Mobridge Rodeo Foundation. Members of the Mobridge Rodeo Association Randy Runnels, Rick Bolduan, Jason Frazier, Bruce Brekke and Jesse Konold, along with businessman Josh Stoick, Dakota Radio Group’s Andy Shoe, Mobridge Chief of Police Shawn Madison, Mobridge-Pollock High School wrestling coach Nathan Ford, and Mobridge Mayor Gene Cox. All proceeds from the dunk tank will benefit the Mobridge Rodeo.

The dunk tank will be located at the Mobridge City Park. The fun begins at 10 a.m. with Shoe taking the first spot in the tank, followed by Madison at 10:30; Stoick at 11; Brekke at 11:30; Runnels at noon; Frazier at 12:30 p.m.; Konold at 1; Bolduan at 1:30; Cox at 2; and Ford at 2:30 p.m.

Another new event will be airboat rides at Indian Creek Recreation Area. The airboat was scheduled to be in Mobridge at last year’s event, but was unable to be here. Free airplane rides in experimental aircraft for young people ages 8 through 17, is one of the attractions at this event. There will also be a fly-in, drive-in breakfast served beginning at 7 a.m. Pilots from around the region will available to talk to attendees about their aircraft.

Young Eagles Flight Rally will be held at Mobridge Regional Airport, on Saturday Sept. 8.

The Harvest Festival and fundraiser will be held at the Klein Museum with the pork sandwich lunch, prepared by volunteers including Jim Houck, who prepares the pork. The Harvest Festival raises funds for winter expenses.

Activities start at 9 a.m., starting with serving morning coffee, caramel rolls and Filler’s donuts. The vendors will also be selling their products including baked goods, handmade items including blankets, rugs, jewelry, jellies, plus garden produce, canned goods, and locally grown apples. An outstanding collection of Christmas items will also be sold, according to Diane Kindt, museum curator. A spinning demonstration will also take place. Local music group P,B & J will provide music from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. during the time the lunch is served by the museum board and friends. Pork for sandwiches with all of the trimmings will be served and will be available until 1:30 p.m.

Free admission to the museum will also take place during the day. The Mobridge Garden Club will be conducting their annual vegetable contest during that time.

The new Wayside Pioneer Chapel will also be open for those who haven’t seen it.

The annual beef feed will be held at Scherr-Howe Event Center beginning at 4 p.m. and will be served until 6 p.m.

The fall city-wide rummage sale will also be part of the celebration again this year. A map of the locations of the sales is available in the Monday, Sept. 3 Reminder or at the Mobridge Tribune and Reminder office.

The weekend finishes on Sunday with the Mobridge Fire Department pancake and sausage breakfast held at the fire hall beginning at 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

