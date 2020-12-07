New case numbers down, deaths up

There was again a drop in the number of new positive cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state Monday, Dec. 7. In the daily report the South Dakota Department of Health there were 509 new cases recorded with 447 confirmed and 62 probable cases reported.

The number of deaths recorded in the state has jumped to 1,110 in total. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 16,432 with those hospitalized dropped to 503.

The number of state residents who have contracted the virus now stands at 86,450 with 79,994 confirmed cases and 6,456 probable cases. The Department of Health reports 68,449 residents are listed recovered.

The total of South Dakotans who have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 4,835.

In Walworth County the number of positive cases is at 542 recorded in the county, with 379 of those cases reported as recovered. There are now 163 active cases of the virus in the county. Thirteen Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County was reported at 422 with 358 recovered. Five Corson County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

In Dewey County the number of positive cases is at 1,096 with 617 reported as recovered. Six Dewey County residents have died after contracting the virus.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive is now at 107 with 94 of the cases listed as recovered. One Campbell County resident has been reported to have died from the virus.

The number of Potter County residents who have tested positive increased to 284 with 219 listed as recovered. Two Potter County residents are listed as have died as a result of the virus.

The total number of South Dakotans that have tested negative is 254,695.