New cases in state again drop

The South Dakota Department of Health report for Monday, Feb. 15 shows a drop in the number of new positive COVID-10 cases in the state with 51 new cases reported.

The report shows 44 confirmed and 17 probable positive cases.

South Dakotans hospitalized with the virus is at 86 with the number of South Dakotans ever hospitalized with the virus is at 6,446 There are 106,440 recovered cases recorded in the report.

The number of South Dakotans reported to have died from the virus increased by 15 over the weekend and now stands at 1,844 The number of active COVID-19 dropped to 2,092.

In Walworth County there were no new cases reported on Monday, but there were five cases reported over the weekend bring that number to 717 with 685 of those cases reported as recovered. The number of active cases in the county stayed at 17. Fifteen Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

There were no new positive COVID-19 case in Corson County keeping that number at 462 with 447 recovered. Twelve Corson County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

There also were no new positive cases reported in Dewey County, with the number of cases staying steady 1,395 with 1,367 reported as recovered. Another Dewey County resident has died after contracting the virus, bringing that number to 22.

In Campbell County there was also no new positive cases reported holding the positive case number to 129 with 123 of the cases listed as recovered. Four Campbell County residents have been reported to have died from the virus.

There were no new positive cases reported in Potter County on Thursday, so the number of positive cases stands at 361 with 346 of those listed as recovered. Three Potter County residents are listed as have died as a result of the virus.