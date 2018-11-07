New pastor has X-box, Taekwondo skills

Everett Hornbostle, the new Cornerstone Community Church pastor, has a lot of experience under his black belt, but he didn’t always embrace his calling.

“In 2005 or 2006 the Lord impressed on me that I was supposed to be in ministry,” Everett said. “I didn’t know what that meant other than I didn’t want to do it.”

He earned his Associates Degree in Law Enforcement at Missouri Southern State and worked for a year and a half in a jail and compares that experience to being in the belly of the fish.

“That was my Jonah experience so then I decided alright, I’m going to listen now,” Everett said.

In 2012 he got a Bachelor’s Degree in Christian Ministry from Southwest Baptist University. Then in 2016 he obtained his Masters of Theological Studies and Church Planting from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

As time ran short to complete a cross-cultural (missions work) course he was asked to come to South Dakota to work on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

When he got there, Everett said it was like a switch flipped.

“It was like, oh, I guess I’m supposed to be in South Dakota,” he said.

Pastor Everett has long loved the state. In 2010 was the first trip, and he’s made at least one trip every year since. In 2012 he started leading teams.

Eventually Everett began looking for work in his field of study in South Dakota but nothing seemed to be panning out. In February of 2017 he had a notion to check the job listings on the Southern Baptist Website. It was the very same day that Cornerstone posted their listing.

He moved to Mobridge from Missouri with his wife of 20 years, Rebecca, their son, Nick, and two dogs, Kota and Gizmo,

“Mobridge is my kind of town, it’s small and I like that,” he said.

His experience as a youth pastor has taught Everett to relate to the next generation. He’s well versed in the language of X-box and considers himself a gamer. Traditional Baptist values are strong in the Hornbostle home but there’s room for video games too. He enjoys sports games, but he and Nick play RPG games like Assassin’s Creed as well.

Everett learned some basics of cooking from his mom, but really started doing more when she bought him a Betty Crocker cookbook in college.

“Rebecca makes a wonderful four-bean casserole and I like making enchiladas and chili,” he said. “I try to use buffalo meat in the chili. I mix ground buffalo with buffalo sausage.”

During his eight years at SBU, Pastor Everett worked in safety and security. He served as back-up locksmith, defensive tactics instructor, taser instructor, conducted back-up shooter training and also women’s self-defense. He and Nick are both first-degree black belts in Taekwondo. He has intentions to test for second degree when he returns to Missouri to speak in chapel at SBU in the spring.

He is a member of the Southwest Taekwondo Association and hopes to get his instructor certification as well. He is a “tall fellow with an enormous reach,” which is an issue he is having in finding a place to train with high enough ceilings to do the full range of maneuvers.

Everett Hornbostle’s Recipes

Buffalo Chili

(4 servings)

1 lb. ground buffalo

1 lb. buffalo sausage

1 medium onion, chopped

3 gloves of garlic, minced (I use minced garlic from a jar)

2 14.5-oz cans diced tomatoes

1 15.5-oz can chili beans in mild or spicy sauce

1 15.5-oz can black beans

1 Tbsp chili powder

1 Tbsp grated semisweet baking chocolate

1 1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp hot pepper sauce (if desired)

Instructions

Brown meat, onion and 1 clove of garlic in large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, stirring to separate meat. Drain and discard fat.

Place meat mixture in slow cooker. Add tomatoes with juice, beans with sauce, chili powder, 2 cloves garlic and chocolate. Mix well.

Cover. Cook on low 5-6 hours. Add cumin, salt, pepper and optional hot pepper sauce during the last hour of cooking.

Enchiladas

(adapted from Betty Crocker Cookbook)

1 lb. ground meat of choice (I’ve used beef, buffalo, venison)

1 can refried beans (2 cans if choosing a meatless option)

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (I’ve occasionally used Colby Jack instead)

2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley.

1/4 tsp pepper

1/3 cup chopped green bell pepper

2/3 cup water

1 Tbsp chili powder

1 1/2 tsp chopped fresh or 1/2 tsp dried oregano leaves

1/4 tsp ground cumin

2 whole green chilies, chopped (can occasionally find these chopped in a can)

1 clove garlic, finely chopped (I use minced garlic from a jar)

1 15-oz can tomato sauce

8 corn tortillas (I’ve used flour)

Shredded cheese, sour cream and chopped onions (for topping, if desired)

Preheat oven to 350

Cook meat over medium heat until brown, drain and discard fat. Put back in skillet and mix in refried beans, onion, sour cream, 1 cup cheese, parsley and pepper. Cover and set aside.

Heat bell pepper, water, chili powder, oregano, cumin, chilies, garlic and tomato sauce to boiling, stirring occasionally; reduce heat to low. Simmer uncovered 5 minutes. Pour into ungreased pie plate 9 x1 1/4-inch (or a 9×9-inch baking dish).

Dip each tortilla into sauce to coat both sides. Spoon about 1/4 cup beef mixture onto each tortilla; roll tortilla around filling. Place in ungreased 11×7-inch baking dish. Pour remaining sauce over enchiladas.

Bake uncovered about 20 minutes or until bubbly. Garnish with shredded cheese, sour cream and chopped onions.

Dilled Chickpea Burger

(From Mayim’s Vegan Table)

1 15-oz can chickpeas, well-drained and rinsed

1/3 cup fresh dill, finely chopped (dried approx. 1 1/2 Tbsp)

1/2 cup shallots, minced (about 2 large shallots)

2 Tbsp plain dry bread crumbs

2 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice (same amount of store-bought lemon juice)

2 Tbsp tahini

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp coarsely ground black pepper

1/4 tsp ground cumin

About 1/4 cup vegetable oil, for oiling the pan

6 pita pockets or buns

Lightly mash half of the chickpeas in a medium bowl. Add the dill, shallots, bread crumbs, and lemon juice and mix well.

In a food processor, combine remaining chickpeas, tahini, salt, pepper, and cumin until smooth. Add the mashed chickpeas, mix well, and form into six to eight patties.

Oil a 12-inch skillet over medium heat and cook the burgers until very crispy and dark golden on both sides, about 6 minutes. Don’t flip them too much! Drain on paper towels or brown paper bags on a wire rack. (I’ve cooked them on an oiled griddle successfully)

Put into pita pockets or on buns and enjoy!

Quinoa Loaf with Mushrooms and Peas

(Vegan)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for the pan

8 oz button mushrooms, sliced (2 cans)

1/2 tsp fine sea salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1 15-oz can no salt-added garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

3/4 cup rolled oats

2 cups cooked quinoa

1 cup frozen green peas

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley and/or 1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme (3 tablespoons dried parsley and/or 1 tsp dried thyme)

10 sun-dried tomatoes, packed in oil, drained and chopped (1/2 jar , 8.5 oz sundried tomatoes or pesto)

1 cup chopped red onion

Preheat oven to 350. Lightly oil an 8-inch loaf pan; set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are golden brown, about 6-8 minutes.

Put beans, oats and 1/2 cup water into a food processor and pulse until almost smooth. In a large bowl, combine mushrooms, bean mixture, quinoa, peas, parsley, tomatoes, onion, salt and pepper. Transfer mixture to prepared loaf pan, gently pressing down and mounding it in the middle. Bake until firm and golden brown, 1-1 1/4 hours. Set aside to let rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Vegetarian style Reuben

1 package Morningstar Veggie Bacon

6 slices Swiss Cheese (can use Daiya dairy free cheese substitute)

12 slices rye bread

Sauerkraut

Thousand Island Dressing

Heat griddle to about 350.

Microwave the Morningstar Bacon for about 50 seconds

Build sandwich starting with bread, cheese, 3 slices of the bacon folded in half, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing, bread. (I don’t measure the kraut or dressing, just use what fits)

Lightly butter one side of the sandwich and place butter side down on the griddle. Lightly butter the exposed side. Flip after a couple of minutes. In another couple of minutes, remove and enjoy.