Mobridge Weather

12°F
wind speed: 13 mph SSE
 

NHS Donation

By Justin Petersen | on December 27, 2017

The National Honor Society at Mobridge-Pollock High School adopted an angel tree family for Christmas. They bought and delivered two presents for each child in the family, made a Tigers tie-blanket and a basketful of food. Members of NHS are: (back from left) Nathan Bauer, Dakota Farias, Logan Vojta and Joost DeBrujin; (middle from left) Lily Miner, Gennie Krause, Rachel Goldsmith and Haley Borah; (front from left) Emma Fulkerson, Grace Madison, Calico Ducheneaux, Chloe Jungwirth, Ariel Hach, Hannah Stroeder and Isaac Olson.

More From Featured Stories Go To The Featured Stories Section

Art Students Awarded
Thompson injures knee in loss at Sisseton
A Visit with St. Nick