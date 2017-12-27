NHS Donation
By
Justin Petersen
|
on
December 27, 2017
The National Honor Society at Mobridge-Pollock High School adopted an angel tree family for Christmas. They bought and delivered two presents for each child in the family, made a Tigers tie-blanket and a basketful of food. Members of NHS are: (back from left) Nathan Bauer, Dakota Farias, Logan Vojta and Joost DeBrujin; (middle from left) Lily Miner, Gennie Krause, Rachel Goldsmith and Haley Borah; (front from left) Emma Fulkerson, Grace Madison, Calico Ducheneaux, Chloe Jungwirth, Ariel Hach, Hannah Stroeder and Isaac Olson.