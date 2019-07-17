Nicholas Scherr released after serving 23 year

A former Mobridge resident who served 23 years in prison for raping and killing an 18-year-old South Dakota woman in 1980 has been released from prison according to the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Parolees.

Nicholas Scherr, 54, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Candace Rough Surface after a party at a Mobridge residence. He was sentenced to 100 years in prison.

Scherr was released Thursday, July 11, after spending 23 years at the state penitentiary. He was granted parole in May.

Scherr was 15 when he and his 16-year-old cousin, James Stroh, met Candace Rough Surface in Mobridge. Prosecutors said Scherr and Stroh dragged her into a field and raped her before Scherr shot her. They then tried to cover up the crime by dragging her body to the shoreline.

The badly decomposed body was found nine months later by a local ranch hand in a bay on Lake Oahe.

The case was solved in 1995 when Stroh’s former mother-in-law told Wisconsin authorities about how Stroh and Scherr raped and killed the woman. Stroh had confessed to his former wife and the information came after Stroh and his wife divorced.

Scherr pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Rough Surface. Stroh was sentenced to 15 years in exchange for testifying against his cousin. Stroh was paroled in 2004.