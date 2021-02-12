No new cases in Walworth County on Friday

The South Dakota Department of Health report for Friday, Feb. 12 shows a slight increase in the number of new positive COVID-10 cases in the state with 209 new cases reported.

The report shows 156 confirmed and 53 probable positive cases.

South Dakotans hospitalized with the virus dropped to 84 with the number of South Dakotans ever hospitalized with the virus is at 6,411. There are 106,057 recovered cases recorded in the report.

The number of South Dakotans reported to have died from the virus stayed steady at 1,829 as did the number of active COVID-19 at 2,209.

In Walworth County three new positive cases were reported Thursday, with the total number of positive cases to 712 with 680 of those cases reported as recovered. The number of active cases in the county dropped to 17. Fifteen Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

There was one new positive COVID-19 case in Corson County keeping that number at 463 with 448 recovered. Eleven Corson County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

There also were no new positive cases reported in Dewey County, with the number of cases staying steady 1,390 with 1,362 reported as recovered. Twenty-one Dewey County residents have died after contracting the virus.

In Campbell County there was also no new positive cases reported holding the positive case number to 129 with 121 of the cases listed as recovered. Four Campbell County residents have been reported to have died from the virus.

There were two new positive cases reported in Potter County on Thursday, raising that number to 359 with 343 of those listed as recovered. Three Potter County residents are listed as have died as a result of the virus.