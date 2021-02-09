No new COVID-19 cases in five county area

The South Dakota Department of Health report for Tuesday, Feb. 9 shows a slight increase in the positive COVID-10 cases in the state with 127 new cases reported.

The report shows 107 confirmed and 15 probable positive cases statewide but there were no new cases in the five county area.

South Dakotans hospitalized with the virus dropped to 109 with the number of South Dakotans ever hospitalized with the virus is at 6,387. There are 105,352 recovered cases recorded in the report.

The number of South Dakotans reported to have died from the virus stayed at 1,809 as the number of active COVID-19 dropped to 2,244.

In Walworth County there were no new positive cases reported on Monday with the total number of positive cases to 709 with 675 of those cases reported as recovered. The number of active cases in the county dropped to 19. Fifteen Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

There were no new positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County staying steady at 461 with 446 recovered. Eleven Corson County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

There also were no new positive cases reported in Dewey County, with the number of cases staying steady 1,390 with 1,356 reported as recovered. Twenty-one Dewey County residents have died after contracting the virus.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive stayed steady at 126 with 120 of the cases listed as recovered. Four Campbell County residents have been reported to have died from the virus.

In Potter County the number of residents testing positive was also unchanged. The number of residents in Potter that have tested positive is at 355 with 37 of those listed as recovered. Three Potter County residents are listed as have died as a result of the virus.