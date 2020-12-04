No slow down today, numbers increase

The South Dakota Department of Health reported Friday, Dec. 4, there were 1,050 new positive cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state. There were 893 confirmed cases and 157 probable cases reported.

There were 29 new recorded deaths associated to the virus with 1,064 total in the state. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 15,925 with those hospitalized dropped to 516.

The number of state residents who have contracted the virus now stands at 84,398 with 78,153 confirmed cases and 6,245 probable cases. The Department of Health reports 67,409 residents are listed recovered.

The total of South Dakotans who have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 4,748.

In Walworth County the number of positive cases is at 527 recorded in the county, with 375 of those cases reported as recovered. There are now 152 active cases of the virus in the county. Thirteen Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County was reported at 409 with 340 recovered. Five Corson County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

In Dewey County the number of positive cases is at 1,086 with 598 reported as recovered. Two more Dewey County residents are reported to have died after contracting the virus, bringing the total there to five.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive is now at 107 with 94 of the cases listed as recovered. One Campbell County resident has been reported to have died from the virus.

The number of Potter County residents who have tested positive increased to 285 with 211 listed as recovered. Two Potter County residents are listed as have died as a result of the virus.

The total number of South Dakotans that have tested negative is 252,114.