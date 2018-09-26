Noah Fried heads to fifth state tournament

Tiger senior Noah Fried will represent Mobridge-Pollock at state after taking fourth place in the Region 3A Golf Tournament at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell on Monday.

Fried shot 41-42-83 for his fourth-place finish and his berth in the state field.

While the senior did his thing, the rest of the team had its struggles and missed out with Sean Moser missing the cut by one in 21st, Will Beadle taking 22nd, Carson Quenzer 24th and Jack Faehnrich 25th.

“Noah was the only player going in with any region experience,” said coach Stephen Hettick. “Postseason golf is a different feeling and we probably fought some pressure. The good thing about the tournament is next year we will have three kids with postseason experience.”

Hettick added that Fried has been through the postseason a number of times and was able to use his past experiences to draw on and take advantage of.

“We have to get mentally tougher and learn to play our game regardless of the meet or the circumstances,” said Hettick. “We tend to let mistakes build on each other and kill our mental game. Noah has found this ability, but we have to remember that this is his fifth straight state tournament. A seasoned golfer knows how to keep his nerves. Just look at Tiger Woods. Hopefully, falling short leaves the underclassmen feeling hungry to get better for next year.”

When Fried plays in the state tournament next week, he will be the first Tiger golfer to play in five straight state tournaments

Fried tees it up on Monday and Tuesday at the State A Boys Golf Tournament at Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids.

Region 3A Golf Tournament

Team Scores: Parkston 339, Chamberlain 358, Redfield/Doland 390, Mobridge-Pollock 402, Todd County 422, St. Francis Indian 48.

Individual results (top 20 state qualifiers): 1. Cameron Caldwell, Chamberlain, 34-36-70; 2. Quinn Bormann, Parkston, 40-40-80; 3. Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain, 41-41-82; 4. Noah Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 41-42-83; 5. Payton Koehn, Parkston, 41-43-84; 6. Matt Ehler, Parkston, 43-43-86; 7. Bryce Hammer, Todd County, 42-46-88; 8 Carter Kalda, Parkston, 47-43-90; 9. Thomas Denoyer, St. Francis Indian, 48-46-94; 10. Isaac Suchor, Redfield/Doland, 43-51-94;

11. Micaiah Utecht, Redfield/Doland, 50-45-95; 12. Braden Bruening, Parkston, 47-49-96; 13. Gage Watson, Winner, 49-48-97; 14. Caleb Clairmont, Todd County, 44-53-97; 15. Jaxson Frankenstein, Redfield/Doland, 50-52-102; 16. Tyler Wright, St. Francis Indian, 50-51-101; 17. Dylan Stephens, Redfield/Doland, 50-52-102; 18. Max Kelsey, Chamberlain, 54-49-103; 19. Luta Bobtail Bear, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 54-49-103; 20. Dakota Munger, Chamberlain, 50-53-103;

21. Sean Moser, Mobridge-Pollock, 48-56-104; 22. Will Beadle, Mobridge-Pollock, 53-53-106; 23. Zach Jordan, Redfield/Doland, 54-54-108; 24. Carson Quenzer, Mobridge-Pollock, 49-60-109; 25. Jack Faehnrich, Mobridge-Pollock, 60-53-113; 26. Bryce’son Neal, Todd County, 55-59-114; 27. Daniel Witt, St. Francis Indian, 54-60-114; 28. Nathan Monk, Winner, 59-59-118; 29. Sandler Wiekamp, Chamberlain, 64-58-122; 30. Doug Yellow Boy, Todd County, 60-63-123; 31. Royal Wike, Todd County, 66-66-132; 32. Camden Jandreau, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 71-68-139; 33. Misun Bad Hand, St. Francis India, 68-71-139.