Noah Fried ties for 36th at state golf meet

Tiger golfer Noah Fried finished tied for 36th at the State A Golf Tournament, held Monday and Tuesday at Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids.

Fried shot 43-47-90 on Monday and 47-46-93 on Tuesday for a 183 total.

He finished third among Region 3A golfers. Cameron Caldwell of Chamberlain finished fifth, Isaac Suchor of Redfield/Doland tied for 26th, and Drayton Priebe of Chamberlain and Bryce Hammer of Todd County tied for 38th.

Brock Murphy of Tea Area won the Class A title with a two-day total of 152. Nate Nielson of Sisseton shot 154 for second and Lucas Schaefbauer of Aberdeen Roncalli shot 156 four third. Tea Area won the team title at 346, seven strokes ahead of Sisseton.