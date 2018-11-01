The Selby Community Club would like to make a public statement regarding a letter that was published in the local newspapers. The letter in the Mobridge Tribune was published incorrectly and identified the author as Rich Fiedler president of the Selby Community Club. The letter was not written by nor endorsed by Rich. The letter was written by a member of the Selby Community Club, Clint Perman, at the request of the Selby Community Club. After the letter was formed, it was submitted to the Selby Community Club for approval. Rich Fiedler was never aware of any intent to publish a letter, was not involved in the construction of the letter, and never knew the letter existed until it was published in the local papers.

Let it be understood that Rich Fiedler does not believe that the Selby Community Club should have been involved in taking sides on any issues like this and believes the individual voters should decide this on election day.

As members of the Selby Community Club our sincere apologies go out to Rich for any misrepresentation and inconveniences this has caused him. The Selby Community Club thought it was important to get this clarification out prior to Tuesday’s election.