Number one Miller ends Lady Tiger season in 6A semis

The number one team in state showed its colors with a 3-0 win over the Lady Tigers at the Region 6A semifinals in Miller on Thursday.

The 27-2 Rustlers handled the Lady Tigers in a 25-10, 25-8, 25-13 match.

“They’re fast,” said coach Rose Henderson about Miller. “That kind of made some of our heads spin. We haven’t seen a team that fast.”

Henderson added that while it was a tough way for the seniors to go out, it was a good experience for the younger players, saying it gave them the opportunity to see what it is going to take if they want to become that kind of a volleyball team in the future.

“We did have some good touches and some good defense,” said Henderson. “It was just hard to put it all together to consistently set a solid play and have good attacks against them.”

The Rustlers won their 23rd straight match by holding the Lady Tigers to 11 kills and three aces.

Megan Zahn had four kills for the Lady Tigers, while Hayley Borah and Regan Stoick had three each. Ava Stoick, Jadin Monsen and Haley Brockel served aces. Emily Wientjes defended with a match-leading 13 digs. Brockel added eight digs. Caitlyn Claymore was 55 of 56 setting with nine assists.

Kadye Fernholz led the Rustlers with 13 kills and 10 digs. VonnaGail Schlechter had nine kills and Josi Stevens had seven. Emma Breland served a match-high four aces. Rachel Oligmueller set 34 assists.

Seniors Jadin Monsen, Caitlyn Claymore, Hayley Borah and Alyssa Gustafson played their last match for the Lady Tigers.

Henderson said that despite having a losing record, the Lady Tigers were a strong group that kept fighting through the injury bug that bit the team early in the season to peak and play their best and the end of the year.

“They faced their adversity and they did the best they could,” said Henderson. “They matured as volleyball players and as young ladies.”

Mobridge-Pollock (9-19) 10 8 13

Miller (27-2) 25 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 29-32, 3 aces (Ava Stoick 7-7-1, Jadin Monsen 5-6-1, Haley Brockel 4-4-1); Setting (Caitlyn Claymore 55-56, 9 assists); Hitting 61-76, 11 kills (Megan Zahn 15-18-4, Hayley Borah 16-20-3, Regan Stoick 13-16-3, Landyn Henderson 5-7-1, Channing Wientjes 3-4-1); Blocks 4 (Zahn 2, Borah 2); Digs 26 (Emily Wientjes 13, Brockel 8).

Miller: Serving 68-73, 7 aces (Emma Breland 17-17-4, Kailen Krause 13-13-1); Setting 82-82, 38 assists (Rachel Oligmueller 69-69-34); Hitting 83-93, 39 kills (Kadye Fernholz 24-27-13, VonnaGail Schlechter 18-19-9, Josi Stevens 16-18-7); Blocks 6; Digs 47 (Fernholz 10, Stevens 8, Madison Wentz 8).