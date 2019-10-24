Numbers are down but hunters find pheasants in Mobridge area

Poor conditions related to weather and the fact that crops are still in the fields, combined to make the opening weekend of South Dakota’s pheasant hunting season “tough” for hunters, according to one Mobridge-area guide.

There are plenty of birds out there, but the surrounding crops made them tough to get to, said Kerry Konold, owner and guide with Outrageous Adventures Guide Service of Mobridge.

Konold led 14 hunters on a guided pheasant hunt this past weekend, the first weekend hunters could be in the field.

With a daily group limit of 42 (three birds a day per hunter), Konold’s group got over half of its limit on Saturday (opener), shooting 27 birds. Then, despite the weather being “rainy and nasty,” on Sunday, the group still ended up with 39 birds, just a few short of their limit, he said.

It’s not that they didn’t see any birds.

“They had shots and opportunities, so they probably could’ve been close to killing the limit if they had to hit every bird. But you’re not going to hit every one,” Konold said.

He said on Sunday they hunted pretty much all CRP (Conservation Reserve Program land), which was located next to crop fields, where they could see birds jumping and flying around out in the standing soybeans.

“(It was) definitely tough, but we’ve got birds,” he said.

If what he saw during opening weekend holds true, Konold predicts all-in-all it’s (the season) going to be spotty.

His assessment of the season comes on the heels of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ 2019 Pheasant Brood Survey Report, which shows that the Mobridge area’s pheasant population decreased 49 percent in comparison to last year’s results. This year they observed 1.38 pheasants per mile (PPM) on their eight designated survey routes, while last year they counted 2.69 PPM.

This population trend is reflected statewide, as the number of pheasants observed across South Dakota decreased 17 percent (2.04 PPM) in comparison to 2018’s numbers (2.47 PPM).

The reportedly falling bird population and poor weather conditions could make pheasant hunting season a challenge for those in the Mobridge area this fall.

Tough winter, spring, and fall weather and flooding, in addition to crops still standing in the fields poses challenges for those not only eager to harvest crops, but for those seeking to harvest birds as well.

“It’s just like farming or anything else,” Konald said. “You take the good with the bad and you’ll have a couple tough years and then the next year it’s just great. Overall the average has been pretty good.”

Dawn Konold, Kerry’s wife and partner in the business, said it is going to be not only bad for the farmers, but also bad for the hunters.

“I think our biggest problem this year is going to be that a lot of the land is under water,” she said.

GF&P survey

Nathan Baker, Region 2 terrestrial resources supervisor with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, serves the Mobridge area. His region encompasses 20 counties in central South Dakota, including those east and west of the Missouri River, stretching from the North Dakota to Nebraska borders. Baker said he “kind of covers a little bit of everything related to wildlife.” While he doesn’t do anything with aquatics and fisheries, he works with both game and non-game species, habitat, private land and game production areas within his region.

Baker also attributes the weather as a partial cause for having a tough pheasant year.

“It was a real brutal winter last year,” he said, with heavy snows and cold temperatures. “We likely lost more birds to the elements than we would have in a mild winter.”

Baker said losing adult birds in the wintertime leads to fewer birds and nesting hens going into the spring.

“On an annual cycle, weather can be a pretty big contributor to the pheasant population in a given year,” he said.

The wet spring also likely contributed to some bird loss. He said survival rates for chicks that are first hatching can be much lower when they’re wet for a few days at a time.

“But the hens are very resilient. They’ll try to re-nest two, three, or four times,” Baker said. “Although they only raise one brood each year, if the nest they initially lay their eggs in floods, they will find another area to nest and re-lay their eggs. But every time they try to re-nest, there are fewer and fewer eggs that are put into it.”

Fewer hens were observed on the brood survey routes this year, demonstrating a 21 percent decrease from last year. The weather may have a bigger effect on the hens just because they have more of an energetic demand placed on them.

“They have to produce the eggs, incubate the eggs and then raise the brood and care for them for several weeks until they can essentially survive without the guidance of the hen,” Baker said.

Though the brood survey report counted less broods, the brood sizes/number of birds within the broods has increased.

Konold has seen this on the land he guides on.

“Our hatch is looking pretty good. The more people I talk to, the more birds they’re actually seeing,” he said.

But there are a lot of variables going on in the environment that affect wildlife management and populations, according to Baker.

“I would say the longterm contributing factor for this case- pheasants, population decline is pretty strongly tied or co-related to the amount of available habitat that’s on the landscape,” he said.

Baker said pheasants are pretty tied to that grassland habitat. In addition to using it for nesting and roosting in, it also provides insects and bugs for the chicks once they hatch.

“The Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) is essentially a federal program through the USDA farm bill that provides financial incentive to landowners (who) enroll land in that program,” Baker said. The land they enroll is highly erodible or not as productive for producing agricultural crops on, he said. Enrolling in the program gives them an opportunity to plant a suite of grasses that could stabilize the soil or reduce runoff, he said.

But it’s not just grassland that pheasants thrive in.

“Pheasants like that mix of agricultural land with grassland habitat,” Baker said. “In some areas we’ve probably tipped the scale too far- planting too many of the row crops and agriculture and not enough of the grassland composition.”

According to this year’s brood survey, South Dakota lost 35 percent of its CRP land, or 553,000 acres from 2007 to 2018. Within this same time frame, Walworth County lost a total of 2, 843 acres of CRP.

“It’s all about finding that balance,” Baker said. “If we could get more grassland and CRP back on the landscape to even it out a little bit, then I think we’d start to see the pheasant numbers kind of climb back up.”

Though this is easier said than done, he said.

“A majority of South Dakota is privately owned land and the folks are trying to make a living off of that land as well; and so they have to do what’s financially right for their operation and the land they own,” said Baker. “Sometimes putting in grassland habitat might not be the most financially beneficial move for them versus raising a certain type of crop on it.”

Konold reiterated Baker’s take on the CPR issue.

“You take habitat away from the pheasants and you’re just going to have less birds and that’s the bottom line,” he said.

Despite the numbers reportedly going down, Konold, who started his business in 1994, said he’s still booked “year-to-year,” guiding roughly 10-14 groups of various sizes and numbers of hunters each fall.

“I don’t actually know how many groups I turn down every year because I can’t fit them in,” he said.

Konold advises non-residents who plan to hunt in the Mobridge area to call ahead prior to their hunt, because of all the flooded areas and crops that remain in the fields.

He said there are going to be less pheasants around for the non-residents hunting on public land.

“I would honestly say their acres to hunt has got to be cut probably 75 percent. Because it ain’t going to be there- it’s all lakes now,” he said.

While the weather conditions and crops pending harvest made the opening weekend “tough,” Dawn said once all of the crops are out, the late season should be good.

For more information on pheasant hunting in South Dakota, reference:

https://gfp.sd.gov/pheasant/