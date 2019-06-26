Offense comes alive in nightcap to gain split

After coming up short 10-8 in game in the opener, Mobridge erupted for a 13-1 win over Onida in the nightcap at Legion Memorial Field on Tuesday.

Leading 4-1 in second inning, Mobridge took the lead with three runs in the third before putting the 13-1 win away with a six-run third inning. Braden Goehring, Cayden Eisemann, Carter Tisdall and Jack Faehnrich had two hits each to lead the offense. Eisemann scored three runs. Tisdall, Trace Cerney and Faehnrich scored two runs each. Goehring and Cerney added base knocks. Goehring surrendered just one Onida hit over four innings on the mound.

Things did not go well early in the 10-8 loss in the opener. Onida’s first three batters rounded the bases to give the visitors an early 3-0 lead. Leading 4-2, Onida put a gap in the score with four runs in the fourth.

Trailing 10-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Mobridge tried to rally. They scored four runs to draw within two before the rally ended with bases loaded.

Cayden Eisemann led the offense, reaching base three times and crossing home plate twice. Goehring and Cerney had matching games with each of them singling, doubling and scoring a run. Jamison Ford doubled, while Tisdall, Faehnrich and Blaise Thompson singled.

Hamlin

The Teeners split a pair of games at Hamlin on Sunday, beating Clear Lake 14-2 but falling to Hamlin 10-5.

The offense was in stride early in the win over Clear Lake. Mobridge scored 12 runs in the first inning. Braden Goehring, Gavin Reinert, Carter Tisdall and Trace Cerney all scored runs in the opening frame.

Gavin Reinert led the offense, going four-for-four with a pair of doubles and scoring three runs. Tisdall had a pair of hits, including a double. Cayden Eisemann laced a triple. Goehring, Cerney, Jack Faehnrich and Holden Eisemann added hits.

The Mobridge nine could not keep pace with Hamlin. The home team took the game over with a seven-run second inning. Mobridge cut the lead to five with three runs in their last at bat but could draw no closer.

Gavin Reinert and Cerney scored two runs each. Zane Reinert paced the offense with two hits.

The 15-16 Teeners host Clark at Legion Memorial Field tonight (Wednesday) before taking time off over Fourth of July holiday. They hit the field again on July 7 in Ipswich.