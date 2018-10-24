Officials answer questions about new jail bond issue

(Editor’s note: After the meeting, Walworth County Commission Chairman Scott Schilling said no decision has been made on closing the jail immediately should the bond be defeated. He said other options would be weighed before any decision of the future of the current jail will be made.)

A small crowd of Mobridge area residents met with Walworth County officials Monday, Oct. 22, to discuss the proposed $10.5 million new jail project on which residents will vote in November.

The issue on the ballot is whether or not to approve the $10.5 million bond issue to fund the project.

In his opening statement to the group, Walworth County Commission Chair Scott Schilling stated the estimated additional tax to Walworth county taxpayers is 60 cents per $1,000 value. A house valued at $300,000 would have an increase of $180 added to what you currently pay. A quarter of land (160 acres) valued at $3,000 per acre would have an additional tax of approximately $288 and land valued at $1,300 per acre which is the average in Walworth County would be an increase of approximately $125.

He told the crowd that the annual payment for the new facility would be approximately $700,000 per year for 30 years.

Schilling said the projected annual operating expense for the new facility is $1.25 million. This cost does not include the additional hiring of qualified kitchen staff and medical personnel to be on staff. The annual operating cost will be closer to at least $1.5 million. This will be a total of approximately $2.2 million per year for the payment and operation of the new facility.

Residents’ questions

Glenham resident Lynn Spiry asked the officials about other options, including renovating the 1999 addition to the jail to house only Walworth County inmates. Since the average inmate count from Walworth County is 11.5 per day, Spiry asked if renovation was considered and at what cost.

Walworth County Sheriff Josh Boll said the renovation estimate he had received from one of the architects hired to work on the project was $6 million.

Commissioner Kevin Holgard questioned that point saying the renovation was based on national correctional institution standards, as there are no set standards for jails in South Dakota. He said the fear of liability (there are three inmate based lawsuits currently ongoing), worker and inmate safety were the driving forces behind the decisions made by the commissioners.

If the voters of Walworth County vote no on the bond issue, Boll said the sheriff’s staff would have to triple to take care transporting prisoners to another facility. He said he would chose Beadle County at which to house inmates and would have to have six more deputies and six more vehicles to accomplish those transfers.

He told the group the vote would decide on whether or not the transfer situation would be necessary.

Holgard told the group he wanted to get this decision before the taxpayers as he wanted to be one in 5,000 voters making the decision rather than one in five on the commission.

Robert Maisch questioned how many inmates housed at the current facility were from Walworth County. The average is 11.5, according to state’s attorney Jamie Hare, who said the inmate count is usually up on Monday. He said those numbers usually drop through court proceedings on Monday. If there is no Monday Court, those numbers are on the higher side.

Maisch also asked about how much responsibility the county has for medical needs of inmates and how much the county spends on that.

The medical needs of all inmates arrested in Walworth County are the responsibility of this county. Other inmates’ needs are the responsibility of the county in which they were arrested. Those bills are paid and other counties reimburse Walworth for those costs.

So far in 2018, according to Boll, the county has spent $10,000 on medical care.

Other questions asked included why the losses recorded by the jail in past years have not been corrected. Hare said jails are not money making facilities. He said the revenue brought in by housing out of county inmates would help to bring down the annual payment.

Boll discussed the segregation of inmates and the lack of flexibility in the current facility. He said inmates cannot be properly classified, such as those under the influences of drugs and alcohol, to juveniles to transgender inmates, in the current facility.

Boll was questioned as to why proper maintenance was not conducted on the current facility. He said he requested permission to the maintenance, but because the issue of building a new jail was on the table, no money invested in problem areas.

The board was asked if there was a guarantee that if the county invests in a lager facility, that there would be inmates to fill the 70 beds.

The answer was there is no guarantee that would happen.

Commissioner Marion Schlomer pointed out the projected operational cost for the new facility has no maintenance costs built into it, therefore if something happens at the new facility that would be an extra cost to the county.

As the meeting progressed, residents asked questions concerning tracking trends to determine the needs of the county and surrounding counties as far as inmate housing; how many other counties have agreed to contracts with Walworth and if any of them agreed to put money upfront to help with building costs; why specific information concerning transportation costs, renovation costs and alternatives to building a new facility were not provided to taxpayers; and why only the 70-bed option was presented to the public.

There is a tape of the meeting available for viewing at walworthco.org. Go to the Quick Links banner on the top right and click on the YouTube link. The meetings will be listed below.

Schilling told the group that the bottom line is that the taxpayers of Walworth County will be responsible for the cost of building a new jail. If the inmate revenue does not meet the cost of annual payment, the taxpayers will pay the remainder. Glenham resident Cathy Spiry to the commission there were just too many “ifs” involved for her to support the bond issue.

“How can I be asked to invest in a new jail when there are so many unanswered questions,” she said.

The bond issue will be on the Tuesday, Nov. 6 ballot. A sample ballot will be published in the Wednesday, Oct. 31 edition of the Tribune.

– Katie Zerr –