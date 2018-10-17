Officials to hold jail meeting

Walworth County officials will conduct an informational meeting, Monday, Oct. 22, concerning the proposed new jail project on which voters will vote in the November election.

The $10.5 project would be funded by a bond issue, which is what the voters of the county will decide in the election.

Commissioners, law enforcement officials and other county officials will attend the Monday meeting. Walworth County residents will be able to ask questions about the project at this meeting.

The $10.5 million project includes a 70-bed regional jail facility, law enforcement center and an elevator with access to the third floor of the courthouse that houses the Fifth Circuit Court room.

A breakdown of the project by area includes a 30,170 square foot structure with 4,492 square feet to enhanced public and court safety including a two-sided elevator for public and prisoner transport to the third-floor courtroom. In this area there is also a public and visitors reception area. The preliminary construction cost of $920,860 is according to plans made public at a meeting in June.

The sheriff’s department includes 3,801 square feet including a 203-square foot sheriff’s office, two deputies offices, 612-square foot multi-purpose room, 246-square foot records room, and 203-square foot patrol storage room, and 668-square foot evidence storage room, plus interview room, observation room, restrooms and more storage at a preliminary construction cost of $779,205.

The jail booking, processing and support areas are 12,925 square feet, and include a medical waiting room, office, medication storage room and exam room at a combined 645.5 square feet. This area also includes a staff break room, two padded cells and medical holding cell, four other holding cells, a day room, booking desk supervisor’s room, interview room and dressing room at a preliminary construction cost of $4,265,250.

The actual 8,952 square feet of detention housing that includes individual male and female cells, two super maximum cells, five day rooms, the control room, a multi-purpose room, the laundry, kitchen area and a 508 square foot exercise area, plus storage and a 257.5 square foot multi-purpose room carries a construction cost of $2,954,160.

The remodeling of the courthouse in the project is a $75,000 and the demolition work site preparation and pavement work is an estimated $350,000.

Construction work subtotal is $9,344,475 with project soft costs (furniture, etc,) of $879,364, with a project contingency fund of $450,000.

Fees and other costs add another $350,000 to the project cost.

The above costs are preliminary construction costs presented to the public in June 2018. Those costs may increase with the cost of construction and products needed to build the jail, according to information presented in June.

