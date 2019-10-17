Olson, boys’ team win CSDC cross country titles

Mobridge-Pollock had a big day at the Central South Dakota Conference Meet in Gettysburg on Wednesday with Heidi Olson and the boys’ team winning conference titles.

Olson blew the field away with a time of 19 minutes, 52.95 seconds. Dani Frost of Sully Buttes took second at 21:07.81, more than a minute and a half behind Olson. Olson’s first conference title was also her second straight win.

Skighe McCann ran her first varsity race and took 13th at 24:19.99.

With three runners in the top 10, the Tigers cruised to the boys’ team title. Mobridge-Pollock scored 14 points, while runner-up Miller was a dozen back at 26.

Blaise Thompson came up just short of a conference title. He took second at 18:12.77. Griffin Peterson of Sully Buttes beat him to the finish line, crossing 21-hundredths of a second ahead at 18:12.56. Caelan McCollam came in third at 18:39.23. Remmington Ford ran to ninth place at 19:05.19.

Four more runners had their first top 20 races. Chad Good Shield took 15th, Kody Keller 16th, Logan Vetch 18th and Bryson Vetch 19th. In in first varsity meet, Hunter Spotted Bear took 32nd.

The junior high runners had some success also, as the girls won the team title while Jacy Netterville took second, Blake Thompson third and Elsy Larsen fifth. The boys took second in team points with Corbin Stoick coming in fifth. Triston Anderberg sixth and Bryce Meyer ninth.

Miller Invitational

Heidi Olson won the first meet of her career at the Miller Invitational cross country meet on Sept. 30.

Olson won the 41-runner race with a time of 20 minutes, 42.11 seconds. She beat runner-up Tessa Kilber of Ipswich by more than 12 seconds.

The Tigers took third place in team points, scoring 30. Faulkton Area won the meet with 22, Ipswich at 25, was second.

Blaise Thompson led the Tigers, taking seventh at 19:25.3. Remmington Ford joined him in the top 15, taking 14th at 19:48.57.

The rest of the Tigers came in back in the pack with Kody Keller and Chad Good Shield coming in 26th and 27th, respectively, and Logan and Bryston Vetch taking 31st and 32nd, respectively.

Faulkton Area runners took first and second. Andrew Sorenson won medalist honors at 18:03.2.

In the junior varsity races, Elliot Bearsheart took seventh and Hunter Spotted Bear eighth in the boys’ race and Skighe McCann took seventh in the girls’ race.

In junior high races, Corbin Stoick took fifth, Triston Anderberg ninth and Bryce Meyer 14th for the boys, while Jacy Netterville took seventh, Blake Thompson 11th and Elsy Larsen 21st for the girls.

Postseason

The postseason starts tomorrow (Thursday) when the Tigers and Lady Tigers head to Chamberlain for the Region 4A Cross Country Meet.

The Tigers will compete against host Chamberlain, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Crow Creek, McLaughlin, Miller, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, St. Francis Indian, Stanley County, Todd County and Winner Area for the right to compete in the State A Cross Country Meet on Oct. 26, at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.

CSDC Meet

Boys Division

Team Scores: Mobridge-Pollock 14, Miller 26, Sunshine Bible Academy 30, Sully Buttes 30 Potter county 44, Highmore-Harrold 50, Wolsey-Wessington 61

Individual Results: 1. Griffin Peterson, Sully Buttes, 18:12.56; 2. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 18:12.77; 3. Caelan McCollam, Mobridge-Pollock, 18:39.23; 4. Caden Gortmaker, Miller, 18:41.98; 5. Everett Paul, Sunshine Bible Academy, 18:47.84; 6. Darion Osterkamp, Sully Buttes, 18:57.37; 7. Jade Burma, Sunshine Bible Academy, 18:59.79; 8. Keegan Haider, Wolsey-Wessington, 19:02.55; 9. Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:05.19; 10. Talon Knox, Miller, 19:05.4;

11. Dawson Hale, Highmore-Harrold, 19:08.84; 12. Pierce Baumberger, Miller, 19:09.44; 13. Brayden Schlachter, Potter County, 19:11.06; 14. Ethan Pitlick, Potter County, 19:15.49; 15. Chad Good Shield, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:33.11; 16. Kody Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:43.77; 17. Nicholas Schlachter, Potter County, 19:50.9; 18. Logan Vetch, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:57.0; 19. Bryson Vetch, Mobridge-Pollock, 20:00.29; 20. Gage Davis, Sunshine Bible Academy, 20:11.41;

21. Carter Lamont, Highmore-Harrold, 20:18.3; 22. Carson Stephenson, Highmore-Harrold, 20:27.35; 23. Seth Sharp, Potter County, 20:33.41; 24. Bryton Converse, Highmore-Harrold, 20:42.39; 25. Quinn Jordre, Sully Buttes, 20:57.58; 26. Remington Paynter, Highmore-Harrold, 21:05.56; 27. Gianni Clemente, Wolsey-Wessington, 21:06.65; 28. EJ Big Eagle, Sunshine Bible Academy, 21:24.3; 29. Kellan Hurd, Miller, 21:33.23; 30. Grant Timm, Wolsey-Wessington, 21:38.22; 31. Treyton Anson, Miller, 21:46.81; 32. Hunter Spotted Bear, Mobridge-Pollock, 21:47.17; 33. Peyton Campbell, Miller, 22:32.1; 34. Hunter Eide, Potter County, 23:45.46; 35. Kaleb Cleveland, Wolsey-Wessington, 24:23.63.

Girls Division

Team Scores: Potter County 13, Sully Buttes 16, Miller 21, Wolsey-Wessington 30.

Individual Results: 1. Heidi Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:52.95; 2. Dani Frost, Sully Buttes, 21:07.81; 3. Tori Crook, Potter County, 21:23.91; 4. Abby Ketelhut, Miller, 21:26.18; 5. Rayel Peterson, Potter County, 21:37.01; 6. Evelyn Trefz, Miller, 21:42.31; 7. Calleigh Chicoine, Sully Buttes, 22:06.41; 8. Emilie Larson, Potter County, 22:09.65; 9. Maddie Knox, Highmore-Harrold, 22:22.73; 10. Ronja Neumann, Wolsey-Wessington, 22:56.13;

11. Payton Fox, Sunshine Bible Academy, 23:3.49; 12. Nevaeh Miller, Sully Buttes, 23:43.6; 13. Skighe McCann, Mobridge-Pollock, 24:19.99; 14. Shiara Noyes, Wolsey-Wessington, 24:30.91; 15. Anna Stuwe, Potter County, 24:38.01; 16. Brynn Haider, Wolsey-Wessington, 26:03.84; 17. Alexis Johnson, Miller, 26:04.45; 18. Alana Howard, Miller, 26:57.04.