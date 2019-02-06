Olson, Freeman earn fourth at Big Dakota Conference tourney

Isaac Olson and Tucson Freeman earned conference hardware with a pair of fourth-place finishes at the Big Dakota Conference Tournament in Ft. Pierre on Saturday.

While the two seniors were the only Tigers to medal, the Big Dakota was a 24-team tournament that did not place fifth through eighth.

“Normally when you have a 24-team tournament it places eight guys,” said coach Nathan Ford. “We actually wrestled okay. We only had a couple wrestlers who did not get a win.”

Wrestling in their second straight tournament that featured depth and talent, every Tiger wrestled at least one ranked opponent.

While the Tigers came up on the losing end of a lot of those matches, Ford said he saw some things that bode well for the postseason.

“There’s been a lot of improvement the last couple of weeks,” said Ford.

Olson took fourth at 152 pounds. After a pin over J’Shon Sedlmajer of Todd County and a 6-2 win over Landon Wolther of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington, Olson lost by pin to fourth-ranked Ty Namanny of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes. He fought back for a 12-10 win over 10th-ranked Daniel Cremer of Marion/Freeman before falling 3-1 to seventh-ranked Corbin Schwartz of Redfield Area in the third-place match. Olson is ranked eighth at 152.

Freeman took fourth at 160 pounds. He pinned Jeremiah Kohler of Parkston in the first round but lost 9-2 to sixth-ranked Weston Ireland of Bennett County in the second round. Freeman, ranked seventh at 160, battled back with three straight pins, sticking Tyler Eddy of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington, 10th-ranked Chayce Rausch of Potter County and eighth-ranked Levi Nightingale of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes. Remington Rossow of Chamberlain, ranked sixth in Class A, beat Freeman 10-1 in the third-place match.

Isaac Aman went 3-2 at 113. His losses were the Class A’s number one-ranked Max Donovan of Chamberlain and seventh-ranked Dragr Monson of Groton Area. His biggest win was a 2-0 decision over 11th-ranked Chase Varilek of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes. He added wins over Cale Mohlin of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington and Jacob Fehlman of Redfield Area. Aman moved back into the rankings this week, coming in at the number 10 spot.

Kamron Pearman went 2-2 at 132. Pearman pinned Hunter Brueggeman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold but lost by pin to fifth-ranked Wyatt Talbott of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes. After a pin over Chase Yellow Hawk of Sully Buttes, Pearman lost a 7-6 ultimate tiebreaker match to Levi Stover of Stanley County.

Jon Keller went 2-2 at 220. His losses were to seventh-ranked Elijah Blare of Winner Area and eighth-ranked Preston Worth of Potter County. His wins were over 12th-ranked Grey Gilbert of Harding County and teammate Kyler Pearman.

Remmington Ford at 106, Josh Norder at 182, and Cole Wellner at 195, had one win each.

Ford beat Chase Hanson of Stanley County 10-1. Norder pinned Sterlin Bonin of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington and Wellner pinned Blaine LaPointe of Todd County.

Zachary Schilling, Trent Two Hearts, Kyler Pearman and Kalvin Netterville suffered 0-2 days.

Time off

The Tigers are now off until the Region 4B Wrestling Tournament in Ft. Pierre on Feb. 16.

Ford said this is the perfect year to have time off before the region. Jacob Steiger and Tucker Holzer missed the Big Dakota because of the flu and Olson has a lingering back injury. That is just three wrestlers who can use this time off to get healthy.

“Having two weeks is great,” said Ford. “We’re going to use this week to simply get healthy.”

At the Region 4B tournament, the Tigers will compete against host Stanley County, Bennett County, Custer/Edgemont, Faith, Harding County, Hot Springs, Lead-Deadwood, Lemmon/McIntosh, Lyman, McLaughlin, Newell, Philip Area, Red Cloud, St. Thomas More and Sully Buttes for the right to compete at state.

The top four finishers in each weight class will advance to the State B Wrestling Tournament to be held at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City on Feb. 22 and 23.

While the Tigers are the defending region champions, fifth-ranked Custer-Edgemont and 10th-ranked Philip Area will be the favorites this year.

“We’ve been stressing that you have to earn everything,” said Ford. “No one is going to hand you anything.”

Big Dakota Conference Tournament

Team Scores: Winner Area 185, Chamberlain 169, Kimball White Lake/Platte-Geddes 159, Redfield Area 140, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 117, Parkston 104.5, Stanley County 76.5, Bennett County 67, Mobridge-Pollock 61, Potter County 56, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 55, Lyman 52.5, Groton Area 49, Marion/Freeman 38, Todd County 30, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 25, Sunshine Bible Academy 19.5, Faith 9, Harding County 8, Pine Ridge 7, Sully Buttes 6, McLaughlin 4, Little Wound 3.

106: Remmington Ford (12-12): defeated Chase Hanson, Stanley Couth, 10-1 major decision; won by forfeit; was pinned by Riley Whitley, Redfield Area, 1:21; was pinned by Kyler Konstanz, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 2:13.

113: Isaac Aman (22-20): pinned Cale Mohlin, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington, 1:05; was pinned by Max Donovan, Chamberlain, 1:10; defeated Jacob Fehlman, Redfield Area, 9-5; defeated Chase Varilek, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 2-0; was pinned by Dragr Monson, Groton Area, :41.

120: Zachary Schilling (11-12): was defeated by Thomas Powell, Chamberlain, 15-2 major decision; was defeated by Shilo Mowry, Lyman, 2-5 technical fall.

132: Kamron Pearman (11-14): pinned Hunter Brueggeman, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 6:00; was defeated by Wyatt Talbott, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 3-0; pinned Chase Yellow Hawk, Sully Buttes, 2:09; was defeated by Levi Stover, Stanley County, 7-6 ultimate tiebreaker.

145: Trenton Two Hearts (1-12): was pinned by Mason Fey, Redfield Area, 1:13; was pinned by Garret Ristau, Chamberlain, :59.

152: Isaac Olson (30-10) fourth place: pinned J’Shon Sedlmajer, Todd County, 1:24; defeated Landon Wolter, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington, 6-2; pinned Blake Brodrecht, Lyman, :59; was pinned by Ty Namanny, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 3:58; defeated Daniel Cremer, Marion/Freeman, 12-10; was defeated by Corbin Schwartz, Redfield Area, 3-1.

160: Tucson Freeman (29-17) fourth place: pinned Jeremiah Kohler, Parkston, 2:17; was defeated by Weston Ireland, Bennett County, 9-2; pinned Tyler Eddy, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington, :38; pinned Chayce Rausch, Potter County, 2:36; pinned Levi Nightingale, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, :42; was defeated by Remington Rossow, Chamberlain, 10-1, major decision.

182: Josh Norder (11-22): was pinned by Jasiah Thompson, Chamberlain, 3:10; pinned Sterlin Bonin, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington, 3:34; was pinned by Landon Debus, Winner Area, 1:24.

195: Cole Wellner (11-8): pinned Blaine LaPointe, Todd County, 2:36; was pinned by Rylie Stevens, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington, 1:08; was pinned by Jacob Novak, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 2:29.

220: Jon Keller (17-13): was pinned by Elijah Blare, Winner Area, 3:10; pinned Kyler Pearman, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:53; pinned Grey Gilbert, Harding County, :48; was pinned by Preston Worth, Potter County, 2:17.

220 unattached: Kyler Pearman (10-12): was pinned by William Marshall, Todd County, 1:23; was pinned by Jon Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:53.

285: Kalvin Netterville (1-15): was pinned by Waylon Marshall, Todd County, :09; was pinned by Chris Johansen, Marion/Freeman, 3:53.