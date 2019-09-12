Olson, McCollam, Thompson earn top 25 finishes

Heidi Olson led three Mobridge-Pollock runners earning top 25 finishes by taking third place in the girls’ division at the Pheasants Invite cross country meet in Redfield on Thursday.

Olson earned her second straight high finish by crossing the finish line in 20 minutes, 34.65 seconds. Victoria Zirbel of Dakota Hills won the race at 20:00.16. Rana Hegg of Webster Area was second at 20:13.5 in the 64-girl race.

Caelan McCollam took 19th and Blaise Thompson 24th to lead the Tigers. McCollam ran 18:25.57. Thompson came in at 18:45.65. The rest of the Tigers ran in the middle of the pack. Remmington Ford took 45th at 19:59.85, Chad Good Shield 48th at 20:13.29 and Kamron Pearman 62nd 21:44.25.

The boys’ division was huge, featuring 83 runners. Mitch Batchelor of Milbank won the meet at 16:25.82. Beau DuBray of Timber Lake took second at 17:19. 49. DuBray’s Panther teammates Caleb Bieber and Ethan Farlee came in 22nd and 38th, respectively, helping the Panthers take third in team points.

In the boys’ JV race, which also had 83 runners, Bryson Vetch led Mobridge-Pollock by taking ninth place at 15:41.16. Logan Vetch took 19th at 16:06.04. Elliot Bearsheart joined them in the top 25, coming in 23rd at 16:22.83. Kody Keller rounded out the Tiger contingent by running in the top half. He took 38th at 17:06.91.

Skighe McCann was the only Lady Tiger to run JV. She took 25th in the 56-runner race with a time of 20:09.4.

At the middle school level, 61 boys and 55 girls raced. The young Tigers and Lady Tigers ran with a lot of success.

Jacy Netterville took second in the girls’ division with a time of 7:42.82. Blake Thompson ran 8:31.89 for 13th and Elsy Larsen ran 9.29:17 for 32nd.

Hunter Spotted Bear led the boys with an eighth-place finish at 7:34.52. Corbin Stoick took 12th at 8:01.47 and Bryce Meyer took 30th at 8:36.13.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers hit the course again on Saturday when they race at the Ipswich Invite at Split Rock Country Club in Ipswich. Races start at 10 a.m.