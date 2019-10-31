Olson takes 19th, medals at state cross country meet

Heidi Olson put the crowning achievement on a stellar eighth-grade year with a state medal. Olson took 19th place at the Class A State Cross Country Meet, held Saturday at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.

“I was very impressed with Heidi at the meet,” said coach J.J. Beadle. “The first time at an event of this magnitude can be very overwhelming for the most experienced of runners. Heidi is amazing under pressure. Even though she had an upset stomach the entire race, she gave 110 percent and was able to win a place.”

Olson’s time of 20 minutes, 20.09 seconds kept her well within the needed times for medaling. The race had 124 runners with medals going to the top 25.

Olson is the first Lady Tiger to earn a medal, and all-state status, at the state meet since Cass Heumiller took ninth in the 2010 state meet.

Ally Bainbridge of Lennox won the Class A title at 18:54.63. Custer, with five runners in the top 25, ran away with the team title.

Daci Lends His Horse of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte joined Olson as an all-state. Lends His Horse claimed the last medal, taking 25th at 20:44.97.

The Tigers did not get too close to medaling, but Blaise Thompson ran with the top one-third of the 129 runners, finishing 40th 18:16.81.

Proving how close that many runners are, Caelan McCollam was just 42 seconds behind Thompson, but 35 places. McCollam took 75th at 18:59.5.

“The boys improved from last year, too,” said Beadle. “Like Heidi, they ran faster times at regions, but I think this course may have been a little more difficult.

Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche won the state title at 16:25.14. Sioux Falls Christian used four medaling-winning performances to win the team title.

State A Cross Country Meet

Girls Division

Top 25: 1. Ally Bainbridge, Lennox, 18:54.63; 2. Abby Cutler, Hill City, 19:00.93; 3. Sara Jones, Lead-Deadwood, 19:05.62; 4. Mallory Delmont, Custer, 19:22.44; 5. Ally Hough, Chamberlain, 19:30.35; 6. Jade Ecoffey, Red Cloud, 19:36.77; 7. Sierra Oesterling, Custer, 19:38.92; 8. Lindsey Roth, Ethan/Parkston, 19:39.0; 9. Ramsey Karim, Custer, 19:51.62; 10. Lizzy Escalante, Hill City, 19:57.18;

11. Emily Plucker, Lennox, 20:00.17; 12. Ana Wilkison, Baltic, 20:03.05; 13. Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain, 20:05.21; 14. Taryn Whisler, Sioux Falls Christian, 20:08.7; 15. Kadense Dooley, Custer, 20:10.61; 16. Josie Dvorak, Custer, 20:16.35; 17. Paetyn Carlin, St. Thomas More, 20:18.91; 18. Cheree Ferguson, Red Cloud, 20:19.61; 19. Heidi Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 20:20.09; 20. Eva Studt, Custer, 20:26.71; 21. Haidyn West, Tea Area, 20:31.18; 22. Ava Allen, Belle Fourche, 20:23.2; 23. Allison Hayes, 20:35.7; 24. Jazz Hutto, Hill City, 20:41.31; 25. Daci Lends His Horse, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 20:44.97.