Olson, Thompson earn top 10 finshes in first varsity meet

In a meet that was shortened due to a rainstorm, the Lady Tigers had two girls who were running in their first varsity meet earn top 10 finishes at the Lemmon Invitational on Monday.

Heidi Olson led the Lady Tigers, taking sixth at 21 minutes, 56 seconds. Ryli Thompson medaled with an eighth-place finish, coming in at 22:16. All four Lady Tigers finished in the top 14. Gretchen Olson ran 23:36 for 13th and Mariah Goehring ran 24:12 for 14th.

Coach JJ Beadle said the girls did a nice job running in their first varsity meet.

“Yes, they sure did,” said Beadle. “I had a good feeling they would.”

The storm hit Lemmon before the boys’ varsity race could take place.

“Total bummer for the boys, but that’s how it goes,” said Beadle.

The Tiger and Lady Tigers have some time off before they compete in the Potter County Invitational in Gettysburg next Wednesday.

Lemmon Invitational

Girls Division

Individual results: 1. Macy Martin, Dupree, 21:25; 2. Stacy Mahaffy, Newell, 21:45; 3. Kiley Schuchard, Bison, 21:46; 4. Lexa Burtzlaff, Newell, 21:50; 5. Tayte Kohn, Lemmon, 21:55; 6. Heidi Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 21:56; 7. Austin Alexander, Newell, 22:11; 8. Ryli Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 22:16; 9. Lexi Lopez, Lemmon, 22:41; 10. Kayden Steele, Newell, 22:49;

11. Alie Kohn, Lemmon, 23:14; 12. Rebekah Burkhalter, Bison, 23:28; 13. Gretchen Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 23:36; 14. Mariah Goehring, Mobridge-Pollock, 24:12; 15. Shantel Brewer, Dupree, 24:15; 16. Tiana Iron Hawk, Dupree, 24:22; 17. Sawyer Gilbert, Harding County, 24:50; 18. Marion Mexican, Dupree, 25:59; 19. Sarah Kirby, Bison, 26:14.

Boys JV: 1. Bryson Vetch, 13:26.

Girls JV: 7. Skighe McCann, 15:42.

Boys JH: 3. Hunter Spotted Bear, 8:12; 3. Elliot Bearsheart, 8:21; 5. Kody Keller, 8:25; 7. Logan Vetch, 8:33; 13. Tristan Anderberg, 10:04.

Girls JH: 7. Grace Overland, 9:36; 10. Amber Vetch, 9:46; 11. Elsy Larsen, 9:47; 12. Anna Beadle, 9:51; 15. Michelle Merkel, 10:04.