Only double digit positive cases in Monday’s report

The South Dakota Department of Health report for Monday, Feb. 8 shows the downtrend of positive COVID-10 cases in the state continued with only 54 new cases reported in the daily.

The, report shows the new positive cases show 43 confirmed and 11 probable cases statewide.

South Dakotans hospitalized with the virus is at 112 with the number of South Dakotans ever hospitalized with the virus is at 6,377. There are 105,116 recovered cases recorded in the report.

The number of South Dakotans reported to have died from the virus increased to 1,809 as the number of active COVID-19 dropped to 2,308.

In Walworth County there were no new positive cases reported on Monday with the total number of positive cases to 709 with 675 of those cases reported as recovered. The number of active cases in the county dropped to 19. Fifteen Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

There were no new positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County staying steady at 461 with 445 recovered. Eleven Corson County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

There also were no new positive cases reported in Dewey County, with the number of cases staying steady 1,390 with 1,356 reported as recovered. Twenty-one Dewey County residents have died after contracting the virus.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive stayed steady at 126 with 120 of the cases listed as recovered. Four Campbell County residents have been reported to have died from the virus.

In Potter County the number of residents testing positive increased by one probable case so the number of residents in Potter that have tested positive is at 355 with 37 of those listed as recovered. Three Potter County residents are listed as have died as a result of the virus.