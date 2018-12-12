Oral Interp team is ‘excellent’

The 2018 Mobridge-Pollock Oral Interp team had a great season that culminated in several members of the team receiving superior awards at the State Oral Interp festival Friday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 8, in Pierre.

Members Liberty Schaefbauer, Alexa Farias, Kate Fulkerson, Eliza George, Brady Mettler, participated in the readers theater category. Calico Ducheneaux in storytelling, Genevieve Krause in non-original oratory and humorous, Rachel Goldsmith and Jalen Hitland in duet and Brady Mettler in poetry. The team received four individual superiors: Genevieve Krause in non-origional oratory and humorous, Calico Ducheneaux in storytelling and Brady Mettler in poetry.

As a team the students also received a Team Excellence award. “These students have worked very hard this year in many competitions and they have represented themselves and the school in a very positive manner,” said coach Molly English.

English said some highlights of the season for the team were placing first at the Northern State University competition and having several students compete in the finals, placing first in the Pierre meet and coming in a very close second at the region meet.