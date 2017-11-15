Orn Hier served in WWII

Orn Hier, 95, passed away surrounded by family and friends at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn., on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.

Orn was born on March 24, 1922, to Norris and Christine (Schmeichel) Hier on the farm in McLaughlin. He graduated high school in 1941.

Ord worked for Safeway Grocery and Boeing Air Craft in Seattle, Wash., and helped with his dad’s farming until he was drafted into the Army in 1942 during WWII. He served with the 10th Armored Division and Company A of the Armored Medical Battalion.

Orn returned home from the Army in 1946 to McLaughlin and started farming with his dad and rented land for his first crop.

He met Irene Brockel and they married on Nov. 12, 1949, and built their first home in 1952.

Orn enjoyed farming with his brother Maynard, raising a few Hereford cattle and driving the school bus. He enjoyed going to coffee twice a day, going to high school sporting events and dancing with Irene. He served as mayor of McLaughlin, Better McLaughlin Club, Masons, Shriners, American Legion, Crop Improvement and FSA County Committee.

They had three children: Lee Niles born in 1952, Scott born in 1954 and Kaye born in 1961.

He is survived by his children, Scott (Paula) Hier of Aberdeen, and Kaye (Pat) John of Jamestown, N.D.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friend Methel Majorowicz and her close family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norris and Christine Hier; son, Lee; brothers and a sister; and a grandson.

A spring memorial service is planned in Bismarck, N.D., and burial at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan.

He will be greatly missed.