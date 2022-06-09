OUTSIDE THE FENCE: Commission race shows importance of voting

If Tuesday’s primary election doesn’t teach us a lesson in the importance of voting, then we are not paying much attention. In the race for a seat on the Walworth County Commission, the candidates are still neck and neck with four votes separating the winner from the loser.

In a time when what happens on the county level is so important, this race is one that holds special importance to area residents.

There are so many issues on the county level. The ongoing jail and transportation issues, possibility of the county being pushed into bankruptcy by bludgeoning expenses and stagnant revenue, to county roads not being repaired and maintained because of costs, county residents should be paying attention.

This race would have defeated an incumbent who has served on city and county boards and committees for most of his adult life, with a challenger with little governmental experience. On the one hand, Bob Thomason’s election would have meant a new view of the issue on the board, but it would also have meant a board heavily weighted to one side of the issues.

That is never a good situation. No issue should be decided without the opposing views and opinions. That is not how things are supposed to work.

Although sometimes the county commission can be frustrating and the members seem bullheaded and unreasonable, there are still differing opinions that get voiced at each meeting.

It would be more beneficial to residents if the commissioners listened to one another and took into consideration the opinions of other members.

The stubbornness happens on both sides of the table and that is what is hurting the county.

If only this commission would embrace the idea that those who have opposing opinions also have valid reasons, we would have a better working environment at that level and in the courthouse.

Although the commission is still at odds, the environment at the courthouse seems to have taken a turn for the better. With help coming to work with the auditor’s office and deputies being hired to help in those offices, things seemed to have settled a bit.

Hopefully the next issue to be solved will be the jail and transportation issue. Residents cannot seem to convince some commissioners that they are not willing to take a tax hike to build a large capacity jail. We have voted against this issue twice, but some on the board still cling to the hope that a 50 bed or more facility will be built.

It is time to look in a different direction, listen to voters, listen to other opinions and get this straightened out before it is too late.

