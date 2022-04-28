OUTSIDE THE FENCE: Surgery is like admitting I’m not independent

By the time some of our readers will get their papers this week, I will have taken a monumental step in my life and be sporting a new knee.

On Thursday, the first of two knee replacement surgeries is scheduled. It is something that should have been done years ago, according to my surgeon, but he really didn’t have to tell me that.

Playing tennis in my younger years pretty much guaranteed that this would happen later in life. Tennis probably shouldn’t have been my first choice of a sport to play in college. But I was big and strong and could hit the hell out of the ball. Speed and agility were not exactly my best athletic assets, but size (for intimidation) and strength, gave me an advantage against some of the smaller, less muscular players I faced during my three years on the tennis team.

The musculature and bone structure of my body made stopping on a dime and changing direction on the court tougher on my joints, thus I suffered my first meniscus injury in college and have had several since.

I had surgery on my right knee when I lived in Minnesota and the surgeon told me then that replacement was in my future. Needless to say, he was right, but I put it off for way too long.

This winter it became perfectly clear I could not put it off any longer. I spent time on crutches during the colder months, caused by the pain in those knees. I didn’t do any of the tasks I normally accomplish in my yard and house through the year in 2021 so things are a wreck at my home.

Getting a dog this year was the frosting on the cake. Since I cannot walk very far without the pain becoming far past uncomfortable, it has been unfair to Quinn (my terrier/corgi mix) because she doesn’t get the outdoor exercise she needs. Although, my right arm is in pretty good shape from throwing her toys from the hours of fetch we play in the confines of the house.

The past year or so has been a wakeup call for me. I realized that being an independent person isn’t easy when you can’t do things like carry groceries up the front steps of your home or use the stairs to move from floor to floor in the house. I have had to depend on the kindness of my friends and neighbors to take care of even the most mundane of daily tasks.

Asking for help has been very difficult for me because I have always taken pride in getting things done myself. I take after my mother.

A couple of months ago, thanks to some urging from my substitute brother and work partner, Jay Davis and other friends and family members, I had the laundry moved upstairs. In my warped mind, by moving the laundry upstairs I was admitting that I was getting older and getting closer to the time that I have to make those life changes we all make as we age.

Again, I waited too long to do it but now am so happy they all pushed me to get it done. Missing so many of the events that I enjoy attending because the aftermath of walking or using stairs was days of swollen and painful knees, was another reason the decision was made to move forward. My work family has picked up the slack for me and have been great about attending concerts, going to the school for pictures and so on. I am greatly appreciative of all of the help I have received from my friends, family and work family this past year or so.

So, the first step has been taken to getting back to a normal independent life has been taken. The next couple of weeks I will be recovering and will probably work from home for the next month until they release me to drive. I am hoping it is sooner than that, so I am going to work hard to get back to my normal and back to the office (until I get to retire, again!).

