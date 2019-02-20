Pam Hare has distinguished Taco Bell career

Pam (Overseth) Hare, a successful Rapid City resident, is a Mobridge native. A region coach for Taco Bell, Pam flies around the upper Midwest overseeing 28 Taco Bell stores in Wyoming, South Dakota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Her husband, Greg, is retired after 36 years at a Rapid City cement plant and while they don’t have any children, they do have two cats, Sadie and Jersey.

Pam and Greg like watching feel-good movies and they love to travel. She also likes to read and garden.

“I have a small garden. We have only owned a home for about six years. The first thing I did when we bought the house was get a kitty and plant some tomatoes,” Pam laughs.

Pam’s favorite meal to cook is pork chops and cheesy potatoes and she loves to bake cookies. Her favorite meal to eat is “out” she says with a smile.

“My mom, Nettie Overseth, taught me the art of baking cookies,” said Pam.

She also credits her mom for how much she loves to eat chocolate chips frozen.

“She would hide the chocolate chips from my three brothers and me in the freezer and I would find them and eat them,” she said. “She used semi-sweet and I have never used anything different all my years of baking.”

Pam worked with her dad when she was very young.

“He was a self-taught veterinarian. I guess nowadays that would probably not be a good thing,” Pam said. “I loved going on calls with him and working with animals. I then worked for my brother Harley at Harley’s Drive-In from the time I was 12 until 21 when I got married and moved to Rapid City.”

Pam credits Harley for teaching her the love of working with the public and serving great food…and that dedication and hard work, and doing it always with a smile, would help her be successful throughout her life.

Her mom and dad both loved working with people.

“I can’t imagine having a career that didn’t include working with the public,” she said. “Some days that can be frustrating as well as rewarding, but it has been very rewarding for me.”

After marrying Greg and moving to Rapid City, Pam was hired by Taco Bell. On Feb. 10, she celebrated 38 years with the company.

Pam began her career as a team member in Rapid City and worked her way up to Region Coach.

“I have worked with so many great people along the way. Many of them are life-long friends,” she said.

She has been awarded numerous recognitions throughout her career from trips to London, England, Hawaii and Mexico to an elite award in 2017 from Border Foods, the Franchise office. She was awarded the Heart of Border Foods Award, a lifetime achievement award inspired by Carol Williams.

The three requirements for the Heart of the Border Award are to develop team members both personally and professionally. To strive to achieve goals by exceeding business metrics and to personify Border’s family culture. Pam personifies these goals.

Pam was one of the first people to ever receive this award and she is proud to have earned this recognition.

“Carol Williams was an amazing leader with Border Foods and passed away in 2018,” explained Pam. “This was a huge loss to our Border Foods family so our goal is to strive to carry on her vision and I will work to continue that every day.”

For 2018 Pam was awarded the Region Coach of the Year and earned another trip to Mexico for herself and Greg, as well as a Rolex Watch.

“It’s just amazing to me that I am awarded so many extras just for doing a job I love to do,” she said.

Pam likens herself to sunflowers.

“They are beautiful when in bloom and turn with the sun,” said Pam. “I would spend every day in the sunshine if I could. It’s my favorite place to be, in my chair on the patio reading a book.”

Pam Hare’s Recipes

Pork Chops and Potatoes

4 pork chops – browned

2-3 potatoes (sliced)

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 cup of milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Brown the pork chops, mix the sliced potatoes with the soup and milk, season to taste. Set the pork chops on top of the potatoes, cover with tin foil and bake at 350 degrees for 80-90 minutes (depending on the thickness of your potatoes and pork chops).

Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole

2 lbs. frozen hash browns thawed

1/2 cup melted butter

1 can cream of chicken soup

Small tub of sour cream

1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

Onion powder and salt to taste

Mix all together and put in a buttered pan and bake at 350 for 90 minutes

Baked BBQ Beef

2 1/2 lbs. hamburger

Salt, pepper and onion powder to taste

1 can tomato soup

1 cup chili sauce

1 Tbsp vinegar

1 tsp mustard

1 tsp sugar

Brown the hamburger, add the ingredients and bake uncovered in the oven for 2 hours – 325 degrees – stirring occasionally. Serve on buns

Peanut Butter Cookies

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup peanut butter – I use extra chunky

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1/2 tsp vanilla

3/4 tsp soda

1/4 tsp salt

1 1/4 cups flour

Mix ingredients and roll into balls and press a cross into them with a big fork – bake at 375 for 7-8 minutes until golden brown.

Cut Out Sugar Cookies

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

3 1/2 cups flour

Mix ingredients and roll out dough and cut into shapes desired. Bake at 375 until light golden on the edges. I leave on the cookie sheet for a few minutes after pulling from oven as they continue to cook on the hot sheet.

Frosting

1 stick of butter melted, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 lb powder sugar. Add milk to thin to desired consistency.