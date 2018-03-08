Panthers cruise past Skyhawks

Timber Lake broke 50 in the first half en route to a 79-47 win over Takini in the Region 8B semifinals in Lemmon on Friday.

The Panthers broke out to a 22-6 lead in the first quarter. Jackson Harrison hit three three-pointers and Tucker Kraft added seven points during the run. Brayden Pay Pay lit up the second quarter with four three-pointers and 18 points, leading the Panthers to a 31-point quarter and a 53-19 lead.

Pay Pay finished with a game-high 28 points. Harrison scored 14 and Kraft scored 11. All three players scored their points in the first three quarters.

Raden Eagle Chasing led Takini with 24 points. Johnathan Fire Cloud added nine.

The Panthers advance to play 19-3 Herreid/Selby Area in the Round of 16. Game time is Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Panthers played the Wolverines in Selby and were beaten 67-35, but that was way back on Dec. 12. Timber Lake enters the Round of 16 on an 11-game winning streak.

Takini (6-17) 6 19 35 47

Timber Lake (18-3) 22 53 68 79

Takini: Coltyn Dupris 1 0-0 3, D’Marcus Brings Plenty 1 1-2 3, Nick Two Dogs 1 1-2 2, Raden Eagle Chasing 10 3-5 24, Dallen Crow Ghost 0 3-4 3, Johnathan Fire Cloud 2 3-6 9, Tyrus Ashley 1 0-0 2, Totals 16 11-19 47.

Timber Lake: Trey Bollinger 2 0-0 4, Isaac Kraft 3 1-2 7, Jackson Harrison 5 0-0 14, Brayden Pay Pay 9 4-4 28, Tucker Kraft 4 3-4 11, Kuper Heck 1 0-0 2, Beau DuBray 2 4-5 8, Brady Hall 1 0-0 2, Taylor Goldade 0 1-3 1, Daryen Ley 1 0-0 2, Totals 28 13-18 79.

3-point field goals: Takini 4 (Fire Cloud 2, Dupris, Eagle Chasing); Timber Lake 10 (Pay Pay 6, Harrison 4). Fouls: Takini 13 (Brings Plenty out); Timber Lake 15.