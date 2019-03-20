Panthers settle for eighth place at State B tourney

Slow starts created holes too deep to dig out of as Timber Lake fell three times and settled for eighth place at the Class B Boys State Basketball Tournament held Thursday through Saturday at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

Bridgewater-Emery

The Panthers fought all the way back from a 13-point halftime deficit only to fall 55-54 to Bridgewater-Emery in the opening round on Thursday.

Nothing fell early as the Panthers found themselves in a 19-5 hole after one quarter. Brayden Pay Pay heated up in the second quarter with nine points, but the Panthers did not gain much ground and trailed 33-20 at the half.

Led by Isaac Kraft’s six straight points, the Panthers started the second half on an 11-2 run to cut the Bridgewater-Emery lead to 35-31. The Huskies held their ground the rest of the quarter and led 47-40 after three.

Trailing 49-42 in the fourth quarter, Isaac Kraft hit a bucket followed by Pay Pay hitting a long three and an inside shot to tie the game at 49-49 with five minutes to play. The game was tied again at 51-51 on an Isaac Kraft basket with 3:43 left. The Huskies took a 53-51 lead on a Carter Dye basket at the 2:37 mark. Tucker Kraft hit a free throw to make it 53-52, but Sawyer Schultz answered with two free throws to make the score 55-52. Pay Pay scored with 51 seconds left to cut the lead to 55-54, but neither team scored the rest of the way even though both teams had three possessions over the final 50 seconds.

Pay Pay led the Panthers with 25 points. Isaac Kraft scored 14 points. Tucker Kraft finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Schultz led Bridgewater-Emery with a 25-point, 11-rebound, double-double. Dye added nine points and eight rebounds.

Sully Buttes

The first half was worse on Friday than it had been on Thursday as the Panthers dropped a 54-50 game to Sully Buttes in the consolation semifinals.

After falling behind 17-11 in the first quarter, the Panthers scored just the first two and last two points of the second quarter. In between, Sully Buttes scored 17 straight points and led 34-15 at the half.

The Panthers trailed 39-23 midway through the third quarter when they took off on a 12-2 run to close out the quarter and cut the Charger lead to 41-35. Tucker Kraft scored seven of the first nine points before Taylor Goldade ended the quarter by banking home a three-pointer as the buzzer sounded.

The Panthers kept momentum with back-to-back Tucker Kraft baskets to start the fourth quarter and then Jackson Harrison hit a three to get the Panthers within one point at 43-42 with 5:01 to play. But Sully Buttes’ Nick Wittler, who had the hot hand all day, went off with a two-point basket and two straight threes and in a minute-and-a-half, the Charger lead was back to nine points at 51-42 with 3:01 left.

The Panthers did not go away. They cut the deficit to one possession twice down the stretch, but Wittler two free throws with 37 seconds left and one more with 11 seconds left to stave off the Panthers and give the Chargers the win.

Wittler scored 23 points in the first half and 13 in the fourth quarter, while finishing the game with a tournament-best 38 points. Cameron Ogle backed him up with an 11-point, 10-rebound, double-double.

Tucker Kraft led the Panthers with 16 points and six rebounds. Pay Pay scored a team-leading 18 points. Harrison added eight points and six boards.

Jones County

The Panthers could not muster a second-half comeback on Saturday and dropped a 60-49 game to Jones County in the seventh-place contest.

Jones County finished the first quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 23-12 lead. The Panthers never recovered. The taller Coyotes controlling the defensive boards, held the Panthers to one-shot possessions and kept the lead at eight to 10 points for two quarters until they put the Panthers away in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers did get within six points early in the fourth quarter, but the Coyotes answered with an 8-0 run that made the score 56-42.

Tucker Kraft had team-high totals of 16 points and seven rebounds. Pay Pay scored 13 points and Isaac Kraft scored 10.

Alec Whitney led Jones County with a 17-point, 11-rebound, double-double. Austin Olson scored 16 points and Morgan Fedderson scored 14.

All-Tournament

Following the tournament, Brayden Pay Pay, was named to his second straight all-tournament team. Pay Pay scored 56 points, while adding 10 rebounds and seven steals in three games. He was joined on the all-tourney team by: Jacob Prouty, Micah Burke and Stone Burke of Clark/Willow Lake; Trevin Holland and Kalen Garry of De Smet; Sawyer Schultz and Carter Dye of Bridgewater-Emery; Brodee Sherman of Viborg-Hurley; Tyson Iyotte of White River; Nick Wittler of Sully Buttes; and Alec Whitney of Jones County.

Timber Lake (18-5) 12 24 37 49

Jones County (20-4) 23 32 42 60

Timber Lake: Trey Bollinger 2 0-0 4, Jackson Harrison 2 0-0 6, Isaac Kraft 4 2-6 10, Tucker Kraft 8 0-0 16, Brayden Pay Pay 5 1-2 13, Totals 21 3-8 49.

Jones County: Morgan Fedderson 7 0-0 14, Austin Olson 6 3-3 16, Wyatt Olson 2 0-0 6, Riley Rankin 3 1-2 7, Alec Whitney 8 0-0 17, Totals 26 4-5 60.

3-point field goals: Timber Lake 4 (Harrison 2, Pay Pay 2); Jones County 4 (W. Olson 2, A. Olson, Whitney). Rebounds: Timber Lake 26 (T. Kraft 7, Bollinger 6); Jones County 36 (Whitney 11, Rankin 7). Assists: Timber Lake 6 (Harrison 2, I. Kraft 2, Pay Pay 2); Jones County 13 (A. Olson 4, W. Olson 4, Fedderson 3). Steals: Timber Lake 14 (Harrison 5, I. Kraft 4, Bollinger 3); Jones County 4 (Rankin 2). Blocks: Timber Lake 2 (T. Kraft, Pay Pay); Jones County 2 (A. Olson 2). Fouls: Timber Lake 10; Jones County 9. Turnovers: Timber Lake 10; Jones County 20.

Sully Buttes (20-4) 17 34 41 54

Timber Lake (18-4) 11 15 35 50

Sully Buttes: Sebastian Frost 0 0-0 0, Grant Johnson 1 0-0 3, Jett Lamb 1 0-0 2, Cameron Ogle 3 4-6 11, Nick Wittler 13 5-6 38, Morris Hofer 0 1-2 1, Totals 18 10-14 54.

Timber Lake: Trey Bollinger 1 1-1 3, Jackson Harrison 3 0-0 8, Isaac Kraft 0 2-2 2, Tucker Kraft 7 2-6 16, Brayden Pay Pay 8 5-7 18, Taylor Goldade 1 0-0 3, Totals 18 10-16 50.

3-point field goals: Sully Buttes 8 (Wittler 7, Ogle); Timber Lake 4 (Harrison 2, Pay Pay, Goldade). Rebounds: Sully Buttes 37 (Ogle 10, Wittler 8, Lamb 7); Timber Lake 31 (Harrison 6, T. Kraft 6, I. Kraft 5). Assists: Sully Buttes 7 (Johnson 2, Wittler 2); Timber Lake 8 (I. Kraft 4, Harrison 3). Steals: Sully Buttes 7 (Wittler 3); Timber Lake 11 (I. Kraft 4, Pay Pay 4). Blocks: Sully Buttes 0; Timber Lake 2 (Bollinger, I. Kraft). Fouls: Sully Buttes 16; Timber Lake 15 (I. Kraft out). Turnovers: Sully Buttes 18; Timber Lake 10.

Bridgewater-Emery (20-4) 19 33 47 55

Timber Lake (18-3) 5 20 40 54

Bridgewater-Emery: Jamin Arend 2 2-4 7, Chase Arend 4 0-1 8, Carter Dye 4 1-1 9, Jonah Hofer 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Schultz 10 3-5 25, Rylee Schultz 2 2-2 6, Totals 22 8-13 55.

Timber Lake: Trey Bollinger 1 0-2 2, Jackson Harrison 2 0-0 5, Isaac Kraft 7 0-0 14, Tucker Kraft 3 2-3 8, Brayden Pay Pay 9 4-5 25, Totals 22 6-10 54.

3-point field goals: Bridgewater-Emery 3 (S. Schultz 2, J. Arend); Timber Lake 4 (Pay Pay 3, Harrison). Rebounds: Bridgewater-Emery 36 (S. Schultz 11, Dye 8); Timber Lake 33 (T. Kraft 10, Bollinger 7, I. Kraft 6). Assists: Bridgewater-Emery 10 (J. Arend 4, C. Arend 3); Timber Lake 7 (Harrison 3, I. Kraft 3). Blocks: Bridgewater-Emery 1; Timber Lake 6 (Bollinger 3). Steals: Bridgewater-Emery 11 (C. Arend 4, J. Arend 3, S. Schultz 3); Timber Lake 7 (I. Kraft 2, Pay Pay 2). Fouls: Bridgewater-Emery 14 (Dye out); Timber Lake 12. Turnovers: Bridgewater-Emery 15; Timber Lake 17.