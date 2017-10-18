Party with the Police
By
Justin Petersen
|
on
October 18, 2017
Mobridge Ordinance and Zoning Officer Cindy Rische, second from left, whips a Nae Nae with area students at the second annual Party with the Police held Saturday, Oct. 14, at Freeman Davis Gym. Officers from the MPD, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Corson County Sheriff’s office, danced, played games and mingled with an estimated 130 students in grades 6 through 12 who attended the event.
