Patty Knudson loved cooking, preparing for events

Celebration of Life services for Patricia Knudson, 64, of Mobridge, were held on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Kesling Funeral Chapel in Mobridge.

Patty passed away on Nov. 9, 2018, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Patricia Kay Knudson was born on Nov. 27, 1953, in Ashley, N.D. She grew up in North Dakota and South Dakota before her family moved to California when she was nine. She spent 25 years in California, was married and raised two sons. Following her time in California, she moved to Mobridge where she had since resided.

Patty married Mark Knudson in 2002 in Mobridge.

While in Mobridge, Patty bartended at the Silver Dollar and the American Legion. She also managed Oahe Hills Golf Course for several years.

Patty loved cooking and preparing for events, animals, her cats, golfing, walking, gardening, singing, playing cards and trips to Deadwood. She was also a die-hard Los Angeles Rams fan.

Grateful for having shared Patty’s life are her husband, Mark; son, Jeff (Corinna) and their children, Calista, Danica and Audrina; son Richard (Carrie) and their son, Brady; mother, Gladys; and sisters, Elizabeth, Paulena and Cecelia “Boots.”

It was Patty’s wishes for cremation to take place.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge was entrusted with the arrangements.