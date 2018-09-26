Paul Jordre was longtime teacher, coach, sports fan

Paul James Jordre was born June 1, 1937, to James and Frances (Loebs) Jordre and died Sept. 18, 2018. He was born, married and died in Aberdeen.

Paul graduated from Corona High School in 1955 and from Northern State Teachers College in 1959, the same year he married Sonia Knudson. He received his Master of Education from Northern State College in 1967.

Paul was a high school teacher and coach for 17 years in Wilmot, Edgemont, Arlington, Faulkton and Selby. During those years, he coached football, boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball and track. He later became a sales rep for Permabound and Rand McNally, traveling in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Paul loved to visit with many former students, coaches and teachers in the Midwest. Paul and Sonia moved to New Evarts on Lake Oahe in 2005.

Besides dedicating countless hours to “opening the gym,” Paul participated in independent basketball, baseball, golf and tennis. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and diehard Twins and Vikings fan. Paul greatly enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in all kinds of local, regional and state championship activities. Most recently he witnessed Sully Buttes winning the State B Basketball Tournament with two grandsons on the team.

After playing the ukulele in college, Paul became a self-taught guitarist. His singing, strumming, and songbooks made him popular at many family events and neighborhood celebrations.

Paul was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church where he served as a lay leader and on various boards and committees.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sonia; four children, Karinda (Michael) Groothuis of Montevideo, Minn., Todd (Julie) Jordre of Aberdeen, Sharla (Scott) McCaskell of Rapid City, and Clark (Patti) Jordre of Onida; 10 grandchildren: Evan Jordre, Megan (Cole) Kukowski, Corbin Groothuis, Ethan Groothuis, Kalina Groothuis, Molly (Jared) Jambor, Thomas McCaskell, Lincoln Jordre, Quinn Jordre, and Herman Kleinsasser; two brothers, Terry (Geraldine) Jordre of Aberdeen and Galen (Ann) Jordre of Pierre; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org), the United Methodist Church Foundation for Storm Mt. Center (www.dakotasumf.org) or the Avera St. Luke’s Foundation (www.averafoundation.org/st-lukes/online-donation).

A time of remembrance was held on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at United Methodist Church in Selby.

A memorial service was held on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at United Methodist Church led by Pastor Darla Hadrick.

Honorary bearers were his grandchildren and the players Paul coached.

Lien Funeral Home of Bowdle was entrusted with the arrangements.