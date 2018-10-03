Paul Vammer was diverse in work and free time

Paul David Vammer, 61, of Williamsburg, Mich., was baptized into the family of Christ on July 17, 1957. He took his first steps into the kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in the presence of his loving family.

Paul was born to humble farm beginnings on June 2, 1957, to Philip Orvin and Elma Esther (Wessel) Vammer in Glenham. His parents taught him the value of hard work and respect for the land. He married Pamela Elaine Griewski on June 18, 1976, a year after chance brought them together and love drove them home in Pauls’ bright green ‘71 Cuda. Their love only grew as they brought two daughters, Jocelyn Renee and Madeline Rose, into the world.

Upon high school graduation in 1975, he attended Lake Area Technical Institute for auto-mechanics in Watertown, and found employment as a mechanic for a year. For the next two years, he transported and maintained manufactured homes, then tried his hand at landscaping. In 1979, his passion for chemistry led him back to school to pursue Chemical Engineering at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City. While there, he worked as a carpenter for Boyd Lappegard, managed weekend-watch at MDU, and served as a volunteer firefighter.

Paul was fortunate to be offered an internship with the Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Mich., the summer before his senior year. His “only option” for transportation was to make the trip on his 750 Kawasaki motorcycle. That internship turned into a job, relocating Pam and him to Midland in 1983. He progressed from Chemical Engineer to Production Engineer, Production Leader, Safety Specialist, then to Site Leader at Harbor Beach, and finally to Business Manufacturing Leader with Dow AgroSciences. He retired in December 2014 after a dedicated 31 years. During this time, his career took him to five of the seven continents and introduced many cherished friends and colleagues along the way. In retirement, that circle only grew as he and Pam fulfilled their dream of living in a lake house up north.

Paul carried an inspiring love for his family because time together was his utmost priority. He was also a diverse man; in his well-deserved free time, he’d be found hunting, fishing, target shooting, boating, camping, and riding his Harley. For many years, Trinity Lutheran Church of Midland was a second home where he sang in the choir, served on several boards, acted as treasurer, and was blessed with many lasting friendships. Then there was his tinkering around the house and on machinery. Paul could fix anything and knew something about everything. His life experiences and voracious appetite for reading––biographies to historical works to instruction manuals––paired with his personality, made him a humble walking encyclopedia.

Paul will be remembered for his gentle, giving and kind-hearted soul. He was a beloved example for a life lived with deep care and respect for all peoples, creatures, and the natural world. No one was judged in his eyes; you were assured to be heard and engaged with. If you needed help, he would drop everything to assist in problem-solving, be it workplace opportunities, felling trees, math homework, or deck building. Everyone had a seat at his table.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Pam of 42 years; daughters, Jocelyn (Jason Tate) Vammer, and Madeline (Nathan) Scurfield; mother-in-law, Darlene Mohr; siblings, Peggy Vammer, Patty (David) Baumann, Dallas (Denise) Vammer; in-laws, Mary (Jerry) Seil, Gregg (Debbie) Griewski, Penny (Ray) Salazar, Fae (David) Loop and Jeff Comley; nephews, Aaron (Katie and baby Ellie Mae) Vammer, Scott Baumann, Matt and Brent Griewski, Michael (Morgan) Comley; nieces, Keri Wanner, Alonna (Adam) Denney, Corissa Comley, Cierra and Tia Loop, and many other special relatives and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Danny L. Vammer; and stepfather, Barrie Mohr.

A memorial service will be held for Paul at 1 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2018, at the Feast of Victory Lutheran Church, 4400 Mount Hope Rd. Acme, MI 49610, with Pastors Carolyn Heider and Kirk Havel officiating. Celebration of life at Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire to follow. Wearing bright colors (or camo, if desired!) is encouraged. The family asks that memorial contributions be directed to the Walworth County Care Center at Bank West, P.O. Box 344, Selby, SD 57472; Feast of Victory Lutheran Church at 4400 Mt. Hope Rd., Acme, MI, 49610; and Cedar Rod and Gun Club Educational Foundation at P.O. Box 171, Cedar, MI, 49621. Kindly share thoughts and memories with Paul’s family at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.