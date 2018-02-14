Peggy Miller was a go-getter

Mass of Christian Burial for Isabella “Peggy” Miller, 91, of Mobridge, was held on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Peggy passed away on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at Mobridge Prairie Sunset Village.

Peggy was placed in the arms of Peter and Asteria (Nagel) Masset on June 19, 1926, in Linton, N.D. She was raised and educated in a country school near Linton and grew up on the family farm. At a young age she learned to help raise her siblings, clean, bake and cook, while her mother worked alongside her father with farm chores and fieldwork. On the farm, she had a horse named Bess, and after chores were done, she would sneak away and race Bess against the Model T cars driving along the fence. And she would win.

Peggy married Joe Miller on Oct. 15, 1947, in Linton. They lived on a small farm in Hague, N.D., until 1956. They moved to Bismarck, N.D., after several years of bad weather, drought and ruined crops, which made it impossible to make a living and manage the farm. Peggy worked for Sweetheart Bakery in Bismarck, a laundry service, washing and ironing clothes and did weekly house cleaning. She then started working for a geological services company testing soil samples. They moved to Mobridge when Joe was promoted with Sweetheart Bakery (Interstate Bakeries) in 1965 as a driver. She worked at the Arcade, managing and tending bar for several years. Later, she and Joe started their handyman, painting and cleaning business and had so much enjoyment working together doing things they loved.

Joe died on April 4, 1995.

Peggy then volunteered and later worked full-time at Mobridge Senior Center for years, helping with the meals and daily cleanup where she made many friends and enjoyed countless hours of card-playing, puzzle-making and fellowship.

Joe and Peggy enjoyed a large garden they planted, and the farm where they raised peacocks, turkeys and guineas, along with a few horses. She enjoyed helping Joe with the horses and homemade buggies and looked forward each year to the July parade. She loved to make pickles, jelly, embroider dishtowels (by the dozens) and play bingo and cards.

Peggy is survived by her five children, Erv (Peggy Jackson) Miller of Mobridge, Jerry (Karen) Miller of Jamestown, N.D., Darlene Lockert of Cedar Falls, Iowa, LaDonna (Steve) Hamre of Rapid City, and Melissa (James Alkire) Miller of Mobridge; her brothers, Tony (Karyl) Masset of Milwaukee, Wis., and Myron Masset of Ellendale, N.D.; her sisters, Tillie Holzer of Linton, Irene Buechler of Strasburg, N.D., Luella (Mark) Wangler of Napoleon, N.D., Anna Mary (Ray) Dockter of Linton, and Delores Masset of Bismarck; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters Bernice Hahn and Loretta Vetch, brothers Leo and Pius Masset, and son-in-law, Mike Lockert.

The family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Sunset Village where she lived so comfortably for over a year, the staff at Mobridge Regional Hospital, and all the friends and relatives who were able to celebrate her life, with a very heartfelt appreciation to Yvonne Haefner, the daughter of her best friend, Ruth Haefner, who passed away in 2010.