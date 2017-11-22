Peters sentenced to serve prison time

A Mobridge man was sentenced Monday, Nov. 20, in Fifth Circuit Court to serve time in the state penitentiary on two felony charges.

Nicolas M. Peters, 29, of Mobridge was sentenced to serve two years in prison for a grand theft charge, a Class 5 felony and three years for ingestion of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony, with one year suspended.

Peters will serve the sentences concurrently and was given 80 days credit for time already served in the Walworth County Jail.

He was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims on the grand theft and other charges. That amount will be determined in December at a restitution hearing.

Peters was also ordered to pay $104 in court costs and must reimburse Walworth County for court-appointed attorney fees.

While serving his time, Peters must undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow through with all aftercare recommendations at part of his parole, when he is finished serving his time.

– Katie Zerr –