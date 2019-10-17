Pheasant recipes to try after the hunt

Pheasants and pheasant hunting have been an integral part the South Dakota lore and attraction since before Mobridge was founded. Many of the original founders and builders of Mobridge were first attracted to the area because they came here first to hunt pheasants and found the place so pleasing and with so many opportunities and potential that they finally came to stay and help build the town and the area. Pheasant hunting is still a big part of our economy, but it is a much more controlled and limited activity than when a boy could grab his shotgun after school and walk a mile out of town and come home with his limit.

Several variety of pheasants were brought to this country from Europe including the Old English black-necked, and golden pheasants kept by George Washington, but these were weak birds and didn’t flourish and spread. The Ring-necked Pheasant was brought in by Owen Nickerson Denny (1838-1900) former U. S. consul general to Shanghai China. He shipped 60 Chinese Ring-necked Pheasants from China to Port Townsend, Washington in March of 1881.

Why pheasants? He liked the taste. He brought in more in 1882 and 1884 and released them in Oregon. South Dakota is one of eleven state to have a self-sustaining pheasant population. We have even named it as our official state bird.

We now have pheasant farms and private pheasant hunting preserves. However you get a pheasant, they area a tasty bird and here are some recipes that our Cooks of the Week have shared in the past.

On Oct. 28, 2009, Sheryl and Rodney Stroh, who own Dakota Maid over in Selby shared this recipe.

Pheasant Parmigiana

½ cup sliced onion

1 clove minced garlic

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 14½ oz. can stewed tomatoes

1 Tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp basil

4 pheasant breasts

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tsp chopped parsley

Saute onion and garlic in oil. Stir in tomatoes, cornstarch and basil. Cook, stirring constantly until thick. Slightly flatten breasts and place in 9 in. baking dish. Cover loosely with foil and bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Remove foil and pour tomato mixture over pheasant. Top with cheese and heat through. Garnish with parsley and more cheese.

Justin Kappes, who once taught in Pollock and then Mobridge and now in Herreid, shared two recipes with Tribune readers on Oct. 7, 2009.

Pheasant Filet Mignon

Marinade pheasant breasts in your favorite marinade over night. Wrap a piece of bacon around the outside edge of each breast and use a toothpick to keep it in place. Season the meat. Place on the grill and cook at 325-350 degrees for 6-8 minutes. Usually when the bacon is done the pheasant is done. You can also make a slit in the breast and insert cheese, cranberries or whatever sounds good.

Pheasant Stew

Boil two skinned pheasanst in a kettle of water. Boil for 15 minutes or until done. Remove the birds and pull the meat off the bone and shred. Place meat back in the broth along with your favorite veggies. I use celery, carrots, snow peas, bell peppers, onion, and mushrooms. Mix in wild rice and season. Cook on low for 1.5-2 hours or until rice is done. To enhance the flavor of the broth add chicken bouillon cubes, basil leaves and parsley flakes .

The Sept. 29, 1999, Hunting Guide included with the Mobridge Tribune included these recipes.

BBQ Pheasant

Pheasant, cut in pieces

1 cup flour

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

¼ tsp poultry seasoning

2 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp shortening

2 Tbsp onions

1 8 oz-can tomato sauce

1 8 oz-can of water

Make a mixture of the flour, salt, pepper and poultry seasoning. Place in a sack and shake pheasant pieces in this mixture. Then brown in a skillet with the butter, shortening and onions. When brown on all sides, pour the tomato sauce and water mixture over the top. Bake at 250 degrees for one hour. Very tender and good. Serves 2 hungry people or 6 not so hungry people.

Baked Pheasant

2 pheasants

1 can consommé

Flour to dredge

½ cup sherry

salt and pepper to taste

Seasoning salt

1 can beef gravy

½ bunch parsley, chopped

1 large can mushrooms

4 large green onions, chopped

Halve or quarter each pheasant, clean with a damp cloth and dry thoroughly. Season with salt, pepper and seasoning salt and dredge in flour. Brown to golden brown on both sides under broiler or in a dutch oven on the stove top. Remove to a roasting pan and add consumme, sherry and gravy. Cook covered at 300 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until tender. When serving sprinkle with green onions, parsley and mushrooms. Serves 4.

Pheasant Under Glass

2 whole pheasant breasts

2 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp pepper

2 cups your favorite mushrooms

4 large shallots or other onions, peeled and minced

½ cup cream

½ cup chicken broth

In a large skillet, heat butter and olive oil. Saute pheasant breasts on medium for two to three minutes per side. Pour on lemon juice and sprinkle with pepper halfway through saute. Once browned, remove breasts from pan, retaining oil. Place breasts on baking sheet and place in oven, preheated to 350 degrees. Roast for 20 minutes. While breasts are baking, using oil in pan, saute shallots and mushrooms for 10 minutes on low to medium flame. Add chicken broth. Warm to a simmer. Add cream and reduce heat. Do not let sauce come to a boil. Place the roasted breasts on a platter and spoon mushroom sauce all around. Then, of course, serve under a glass dome.