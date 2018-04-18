Phyllis Grismer was a teacher

Phyllis V. Grismer, 85, died April 15, 2018, at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, Minn.

Mass of Christian burial will be at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Trail City on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 11 a.m., MDT.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Interment will be at the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Phyllis Vivian Schwartz was born on April 26, 1932, to Casper and Clara (Lacher) Schwartz in Trail City. She grew up in Trail City and graduated from Timber Lake High School. Phyllis completed a teaching certificate at Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen.

She married Raymond Grismer on Dec. 28, 1954, in Trail City. They moved to North Dakota, eventually settling in Mandan. Phyllis taught elementary grades at country, parochial, and public schools for many years. She later worked numerous other jobs in the Bismarck-Mandan area including assistant to the North Dakota State Librarian. She retired at the age of 80 as patient access specialist at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck. She lived most of her life in North Dakota, moving to Minnesota in June 2013. The Dakotas, were always “home.”

Phyllis is survived by her children, Rachelle Knight of Seattle, Wash., Dwight (Betsy) Grismer of Byron, Minn., Michael Grismer of Sauk Rapids, Minn., Tamara (Tom Karasch) Grismer of St. Joseph, Minn., and Kyle (Christine) Grismer of Woodbury, Minn.; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Alice and Irene; brother, John; niece, Jolene; and nephew, Terry.