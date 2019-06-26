Phyllis Shillingstad’s kids were her hobby

Phyllis A. Shillingstad, 79, of Selby, died peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Walworth County Care Center, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Norway Lutheran Church, rural Glenham with Pastor Jaimie Odde officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Visitation is Thursday, June 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Kesling Funeral Home.

Phyllis was born in Mobridge on Sept. 12, 1939, to Burdette “Burt” and Alyce (Stensby) Lappegard. She grew up on a farm one-half mile north of Norway Lutheran Church. She graduated from Selby High School in 1957.

Phyllis married Dean Shillingstad on Oct. 28, 1960, in Pierre. They were married for 56 years. In the early years of their marriage, they couple made their homes in multiple states, including Anchorage, Alaska, Renton, Wash., Kent, Wash., and Sturgis, before settling in Rapid City, where she worked as a homemaker and mother. Her children were her hobby.

Phyllis was routinely found teaching Sunday school and supervising the neighborhood children who all converged on their home. After her children left home, Phyllis worked as a housecleaner, Wal-Mart greeter, home daycare provider and a cook at a Rapid City nursing home. She and Dean moved back to the Selby area in 1997, where she worked in the dietary department at Good Samaritan Center (Walworth County Care Center) in Selby for 10 years before retiring due to declining health.

Phyllis is survived by her two children, Tina (James) Pattengale of Tucson, Ariz., and Jeff Shillingstad of St. Paul, Minn.; a brother, Boyd Lappegard of Sioux Falls; two sisters-in-law, Ana (Kenneth) Shillingstad of Tempe, Ariz., and Cindy Lappegard of Sioux Falls; two grandchildren, Brian Cloutier of San Francisco, Calif., and Erin Cloutier of Tucson; a great-granddaughter, Katelyn Guenthner; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; her parents, Burt and Alyce Lappegard; a brother, Kenneth Lappegard; a son-in-law, Bob Cloutier; and a granddaughter, Grace Cloutier.