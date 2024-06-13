Pierre team captures 14th Denny Palmer Memorial

The trio of Pierre anglers, Duane Hjelm, Valerie Hjelm and Tyson Keller, hauled in the biggest one-day catch in tournament history to win the 14th annual Denny Palmer Memorial Walleye Classic on Saturday.

The Pierre team weighed in six walleyes weighing 28.38 pounds to earn the first-place prize of $7,500. They also caught the biggest walleye, an 11.2-pounder caught by Duane Hjelm, to claim the $500 for the Big Fish award.

They caught the big walleye on live bait, the only one of the tournament’s biggest fish that was not caught pulling cranks. All four of the walleyes weighing more than 10 pounds were caught south.

The only heavier winning total was the 32.55 pounds caught by Mobridge anglers Josh Arnbrister, C.J. McHugh and Jason Gosch in 2018, but that was a two-day total, in the only year the tournament was ever a two-day affair.

Second place and $3,500 went to Groton’s Blake, Taylor and Ron Anderson. They brought home 25.62 pounds, with their biggest weighing 10.11 pounds. The trio won the tournament last year and were also the winners in 2019.

Collin, Jordan and Jeff Heupel of Aberdeen took third with 22.93 pounds for $2,000. Tyler Babcock of Lake Norden and James and Sherry Babcock of Wolsey took fourth with 22.44 pounds for $1,500.

Local anglersearned a top five finish. Ken Lewis and Jason Voegele of Mobridge and Garrett Voegele of Watertown weighed in 21.85 pounds, with two walleyes over seven pounds, to earn $1,000.

Three more local teams got into the money. Tanner Masteller and Blain Grage of Glenham took eighth with 20.62 pounds, earning $500. Two all-Bridge City teams took 14th and 15th. Ritchie Davis, Sean Moser and John Beadle got into the money for the second year in a row, catching 16.28 pounds and collecting $300. Toby Mauck, Kent Mauck and Josh Helm weighed in 15.71 pounds for 15th and $300.

The Denny Palmer had 70 teams combined to catch 354 walleyes weighing 774.48 pounds, an average of 2.18 pounds per walleye. The top 15 teams combined to catch 307 pounds of walleye, alone. Six teams did not bring a walleye to the weigh-in.

Denny Palmer Memorial Walleye Classic

Top 15: 1. Duane Hjelm, Tyson Keller, Valerie Hjelm, Pierre, 6, 28.38, $7,500; 2. Blake Anderson, Taylor Anderson, Ron Anderson, Groton, 6, 25.62, $3,500; 3. Collin Heupel, Jordan Heupel, Jeff Heupel, Aberdeen, 22.93, $2,000; 4. Tyler Babcock, Lake Norden, James Babcock, Sherry Babcock, Wolsey, 22.44, $1,500; 5. Ken Lewis, Jason Voegele, Mobridge, Garrett Voegele, Watertown, 21.85, $1,000; 6. Ryan Mees, Hayden Mees, Alpena, Scott Mees, Blunt, 21.67, $700; 7. Mitchell Nehlich, Gregory Nehlich, Aberdeen, 21.33, $600; 8. Tanner Masteller, Blain Grage, Glenham, 20.62, $500; 9. Travis Coffey, Glenwood, Iowa, Mike Tupe, Lincoln, Nebraska, Brad Luedke, Raymond, Nebraska, 19.03, $400; 10. Gwen Butler, Gary Butler, Tanner Cheney, Bismarck, North Dakota, 18.92, $300; 11. Jason LaFave, Brandon Binder, Justin Bahr, Aberdeen, 17.73, $300; 12. James Warden, Rozet, Wyoming, Douglas Unterseher, Gillette, Wyoming, Brad Bunch, Spearfish, 17.52, $300; 13. Dennis Foster, Mellette, Chris Ryckman, Bismarck, North Dakota, Matt Martin, 17.04, $200; 14. Ritchie Davis, Sean Moser, John Beadle, Mobridge, 16.28, $300; 15. Toby Mauck, Kent Mauck, Josh Helm, Mobridge, 15.71, $300.