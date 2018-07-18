Pool lifeguards save toddler

A disaster was averted Wednesday, July 11, as a lifeguard at the Mobridge Swimming Pool pulled a child from the water and immediately began life saving measures.

According to Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison, it was reported that a child had been pulled from the pool at about 4:40 p.m. Officers who arrived on the scene found a father with the female child that had been pulled from the pool, in his arms and breathing on her own. Madison said a lifeguard had seen the child in the water and pulled her to the deck and began CPR.

The child was taken from the pool by ambulance to Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics for treatment.

“Our Mobridge lifeguards are the best in the world. We are all extremely proud of them and the tireless work they do every day keeping the pool safe,” said Mobridge City Administrator Christine Goldsmith. “Head Lifeguard Grace Wollman and her team are exceptional and our gratitude and appreciation cannot be put into words. Their actions (in this incident) are truly an inspiration.”

Goldsmith went on to say that with the crowds at the pool, the lifeguards have to be on constant alert.

“They have a tough job keeping swimmers safe every day and we encourage everyone to follow the directions given by the lifeguards,” Goldsmith said. “Their warnings save lives and the city has the highest level of trust and confidence in the work they do.”

The condition of the toddler was not available to the press.

