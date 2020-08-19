Because of a recent positive test for COVID-19 in the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, new procedures have been implemented at the sheriff’s office in the Walworth County Courthouse.

Walworth County Sheriff Josh Boll released the following statement on Tuesday, Aug. 18:

Effective immediately, please call the Sheriff’s Office before coming in, make an appointment at 649-7600.

The secretary and other staff will go through a screening process, this will be conducted on the phone. Staff will be wearing masks and gloves. Please work with us during this time.

We can get through this, we want to protect the public, staff and everyone.

While in the office or dealing with staff, a mask and use of hand sanitizer will be required, no exceptions unless you have no symptoms, again a screening tool will be used with you over the phone.

We had a positive case/test within the Sheriff’s Office.

Calls for service will be answered as normal with deputies taking precautions when responding. For Emergency Calls please dial 911.”

Boll said the positive result was discovered on Monday, after 3:30 p.m. He said so far the contact where the virus was passed on has not yet been tracked.

The positive tests have come out of the sheriff’s office and not through the Walworth County Jail.

According to Walworth County Auditor Rebecca Krein, the governmental offices at the courthouse are considered essential.

All employees are required to report to work unless they have instructions from their healthcare provider not to do so. Krein said all employees are to monitor for symptoms and some have already been tested for the virus.

The South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday, Aug. 19, reported there are five new positive cases in Walworth County, bringing that number to 22 with 17 of those cases reported as recovered.

Statewide on Wednesday, there were 123 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the number of South Dakotans who have contracted the virus to 10,566.

The number of South Dakotans who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 155.

The number of active cases in the state is at 1,122, with 9,189 residents reported as recovered.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County increased by one to 49 with 29 recovered.

Dewey County stayed steady at 59 with 33 reported as recovered.

Three Campbell County residents have tested positive and with two listed as recovered.

South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 935, with 55 currently hospitalized.